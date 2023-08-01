Home » Two people were killed in a bomb attack on a passenger bus in Senegal
News

Two people were killed in a bomb attack on a passenger bus in Senegal

by admin
Two people were killed in a bomb attack on a passenger bus in Senegal

Two people were killed and five injured when an attacker threw a petrol bomb at a passenger bus in Dakar on Tuesday, according to the Interior Ministry.

The bus driver, Abdallah Dayoub, who was wounded in the attack, told an AFP field reporter that a group of masked youths boarded the bus and insulted him, while one of them lit a petrol bomb and threw it.

Interior Minister Antoine Félix Abdallah Dayoumi said the attackers robbed the passengers of their money and mobile phones.

Next to the burning bus, he continued, “The gendarmerie and the fire brigade informed us that seven masked individuals took control of a public transport bus.”

Dayomi announced, in footage circulated on social media, that two people were killed and five others were seriously injured.

“What a criminal act, it is an inhuman act to throw a Molotov cocktail on a bus carrying Senegalese,” he said, vowing to find and arrest the perpetrators.

See also  Why is the Day of the Holy Cross commemorated in the Catholic religion?

You may also like

Diversity and culture triumph in the Folkloric Parade...

Cogesa closes its doors to waste from L’Aquila...

Ryu Hyun-jin’s comeback game today… Toronto manager “expected...

Building a Strong Foundation: Strengthening Basic Research for...

Government advances in the regulation of webcam modeling...

The hut festival is back in Obereggen, Paradise...

Türkiye wants to strengthen cooperation with Morocco

The Shift in US-Mexico Relations: Republicans Push for...

They close Autosur with avenue cr. 68 for...

Wang Tao Highlights Integration and Development of Military...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy