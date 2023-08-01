Two people were killed in a bomb attack on a passenger bus in Senegal

Two people were killed and five injured when an attacker threw a petrol bomb at a passenger bus in Dakar on Tuesday, according to the Interior Ministry.

The bus driver, Abdallah Dayoub, who was wounded in the attack, told an AFP field reporter that a group of masked youths boarded the bus and insulted him, while one of them lit a petrol bomb and threw it.

Interior Minister Antoine Félix Abdallah Dayoumi said the attackers robbed the passengers of their money and mobile phones.

Next to the burning bus, he continued, “The gendarmerie and the fire brigade informed us that seven masked individuals took control of a public transport bus.”

Dayomi announced, in footage circulated on social media, that two people were killed and five others were seriously injured.

“What a criminal act, it is an inhuman act to throw a Molotov cocktail on a bus carrying Senegalese,” he said, vowing to find and arrest the perpetrators.

