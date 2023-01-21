On the night of last Friday, January 20, a double murder in the 20th race with 23rd street of the neighborhood First of May from Valledupar.

The victims were identified by authorities as José Enrique Daza and his granddaughter María Angélica De La Cruz Daza, who were in the house when the events occurred. The bodies were moved to legal Medicine.

According to witnesses, apparently a subject who was riding a motorcycle came to where the two people were to shoot them repeatedly.

With this case, in the city of Valledupar there have been 7 homicides so far in the year 2023.