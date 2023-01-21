Home News Two people were murdered in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood of Valledupar
News

Two people were murdered in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood of Valledupar

by admin
Two people were murdered in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood of Valledupar

On the night of last Friday, January 20, a double murder in the 20th race with 23rd street of the neighborhood First of May from Valledupar.

The victims were identified by authorities as José Enrique Daza and his granddaughter María Angélica De La Cruz Daza, who were in the house when the events occurred. The bodies were moved to legal Medicine.

According to witnesses, apparently a subject who was riding a motorcycle came to where the two people were to shoot them repeatedly.

With this case, in the city of Valledupar there have been 7 homicides so far in the year 2023.

See also  Illness on the tennis court, Susegana's retiree saved with the defibrillator

You may also like

Colombia vs. Peru. What time does the National...

Cali expands youth platforms

Culture would have a home – El Diario

CámComercio present at the world’s largest tourism fair:...

Removing any agreed sexual protection barriers would be...

Colombian TV fires another great actor: Germán Tovar

This is the department of Chocó portrayed by...

Why China is Facing a Serious Demographic Crisis

“The Prosecutor is right about some things”: Petro...

They offer a reward to capture alleged murderers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy