Two production designers reveal behind-the-scenes construction of Barbie Land

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, set designers behind the colorful world of Barbie, have revealed some background of the creation of Barbie Land, created following a single rule: no entry to any reference to the Real World.

Barbie – which continues to break historic records at the world box office – has become an authentic phenomenon of custom also thanks to the camp and pop aesthetics conceived by Greta Gerwig, dominated by an exaggerated use of the color pink. To reveal some details of the creation of the world of Barbie Land have been, in recent days, two of the scenografe of the project, Sarah Greenwood e Katie Spencer. So let’s find out what they said.

Barbie – How was the world of Barbie Land created?

During a recent interview, Sarah Greenwood e Katie Spencer have therefore recalled some background of the creation of Barbie Land, recreated in the image and likeness of the world of the famous doll. According to the words of Greenwoodthe works were guided by a single fundamental rule – nothing from the real world should appear in Barbie Land – which therefore also made it possible to insert some personal touch in the scenography:

We’re not simply recreating Mattel’s imagery, we’re interpreting the House of Dreams across the last seventy years. We were inspired by the Kaufmann Desert House in Palm Springs, but it had to work for our story as well. We spoke on Zoom with Greta [Gerwig] twice a week for philosophical and intellectual conversations about the nature of dolls and what it means to be a doll (…) But there was only one fundamental rule: no black, no white and nothing from the Real World.

Barbie: The Main Trailer in Italian of the Movie – HD

As those who have already seen the feature film will remember, black and white “enter” Barbie Land only later, thanks to Ken, who uses them as the dominant colors of his Mojo Dojo Casa House, or rather his personal reinterpretation of the Barbie Dream House. In fact, that passage marks a fundamental point in the narration, which also had to be underlined from a visual point of view. In addition to an exaggerated amount of pink, the two set designers were then able to use numerous decorationsespecially in the already iconic party scene – as he recalled Katie Spencer:

It was a mix of everything. A little disco, a little Studio 54, a little Sweet Charity. There were glitter. And Greta’s love for Barbie. She had a lot of Barbies, but her favorite was the 80s one. It’s interesting: they don’t eat, they don’t drink, so all they can do is dance or watch other women dance and be happy.

To populate the colorful world of Barbie we find a cast all stardriven by Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling and formed by Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gawa, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, John Cena , Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera and Emerald Fennell. For those who haven’t seen it yet, make an appointment at cinema.

