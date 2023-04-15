Two prostitutes arrested for extorting rich married men in Brazil – EntornoInteligente

Two young people aged 22 and 27 who posed as actors were arrested this Thursday in Brazil for blackmailing “married” and wealthy men by divulging intimate photos of themselves to their closest relatives, official sources reported.

The two suspects offered prostitution services on platforms for the LGTBIQIA+ public, where they recruited their victims and extorted them after gaining their trust, according to the Civil Police of Brasilia in a note.

Brazilian authorities estimate that both coerced and threatened “at least 50 victims.”

The investigation, which lasted for five months, found that they published false advertisements in “cities all over Brazil”and that they were looking for a specific profile of men: married and rich.

In Brasiliathey presented themselves as television actors from Rio de Janeiro and they were targeting “customers with high purchasing power”, concentrating above all on “businessmen” and “high-ranking officials”.

They always followed the same modus operandi. The victim came into contact through WhatsApp and, from there, they exchanged messages with her and obtained her personal information.

Over time, they also shared photographs and videos of a sexual nature, which the detainees kept to later use as a blackmail weapon.

When they thought they had enough material, the duo demanded bank transfers of between 3,000 and 10,000 reais ($600 and $2,000) from the victim, if they wanted to prevent it from reaching their relatives, “especially his wife, girlfriend, employees and close people.” .

The commissioner in charge of the case, Gleyson Mascarenhas, told EFE that one of the victims “came to pay 16,000 reais (3,000 dollars).”

To those who refused to pay, they sent their personal data, such as name, address and profession, which they obtained illegally in the “dark web”, according to official information.

The two alleged actors were arrested in the city of São Paulowhere they resided, and may face in court a sentence of up to 15 years in prison for each identified victim.

Throughout the five months of investigation, the Brazilian Police identified that they extorted “at least more than 50 victims” of various origins, such as Macaé, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Florianópolis, Sao Paulo, Maringá and the Federal District of Brasilia.

