LAUCUS They were running under the eyes of their masters when they fell into a gully of rock. In the late afternoon of Tuesday 2 August, the firefighters of the Tolmezzo detachment had to intervene and, once they arrived in the Pichions gorge, in the municipality of Lauco, they rescued two Bernese shepherd puppies. During a walk in the woods, together with their owners, the two beasts, who were running, slipped on a smooth rock slab and fell into the Rio Pichions canyon, unable to go up again.

The firefighters, after locating the two animals, descended into the gorge using techniques derived from speleo mountaineering to reach Luana and Perla (these are the names of the two 4 and 6 month old dogs): they then placed them inside a special harness for animals and hoisted up to the path where they were returned, unharmed, to their owners.