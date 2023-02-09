Julian Andres Santa

DFrom February 15 to 21, the W Revelations Cup 2023 will be held in León, Mexico, a contest where the Colombian Women’s National Team will participate in its senior category. For this appointment, the technical director Nelson Abadía summoned a group of 23 players, where two Risaraldenses stand out: Ana María Guzmán from Deportivo Pereira and Marcela Restrepo from Dux Logroño from Spain.

The squad must be in Mexican territory this Sunday, February 12, where they will prepare friendly games against Costa Rica, Nigeria and Mexico, in order to face the contest. That is to say that ‘La Mona’ will miss the next days of the Colombian Women’s League with the Matecañas.

New experience for Ana María

At 17 years old, the one born in Mistrató continues to add great experiences with the Colombian National Team and after the brilliant 2022 where she played in the Under-17 World Cup and the Under-20 World Cup, now she is heading in this 2023 to continue being present in the senior category, with which he will have his first challenge in Mexico. Let’s remember that from July 20 to August 20 of this year, the absolute World Cup will be played in New Zealand and Australia, where the Risaraldense seeks to earn her place.

Marcela, a great contribution

The one born in Dosquebradas has an outstanding career in the Colombian National Teams, where, like Guzmán, she went through the Under-17 and Under-20 categories, playing in the Copa América in Chile in 2018, the year in which she was also in the Central American Games and of the Caribbean and in the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, where the gold medal was obtained. Now her goal is to continue to be present in the calls with the older ones.

Extensive experience at club level

One of Marcela Restrepo’s teachers is Julieta Castro, a talent trainer in women’s football in Risaralda. At 27, he has an important career at the club level: Vitória das Tabocas from Brazil; Palmiran Generations, Cortuluá, Atlético Huila, CD Collerense, Real Sporting de Gijón and currently plays for Dux Logroño in Spain.

Call for the Colombian Women’s National Team

Ported: Catalina Pérez (Real Betis/ESP), Sandra Sepúlveda (Medellín), Luz Katherine Tapia (Palmeiras/BRA).

Defenses: Ana María Guzmán (Pereira), Mónica Ramos (Gremio/BRA), Carolina Arias (Junior), Daniela Arias (America), Jorelyn Carabalí (Atlético Mineiro/BRA), Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad/ESP), Daniela Caracas (Espanyol/ ENG).

Midfielders: Daniela Montoya (National), Lorena Bedoya (Real Brasilia/BRA), Marcela Restrepo (Dux Logroño/ESP), Diana Ospina (America), Leicy Santos (Atlético de Madrid/ESP), Catalina Usme (America).

Front: Linda Caicedo (Cali), Mayra Ramírez (Levante/ESP), Yisela Cuesta (Ferroviaria/BRA), Lady Andrade (Real Brasilia/BRA), Ingrid Guerra (Atletico Mineiro/BRA), Ivonne Chacón (Valencia/ESP), Elexa Marie Bahr (America).

Given:

This contest in Mexico will serve as preparation for the Senior Women’s World Cup, where the Tricolor will be in group H, together with South Korea, Germany and Morocco.