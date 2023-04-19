Home » Two road accidents left six injured
by admin
During the weekend in the province of Chimborazo several car accidents were reported; however, these mishaps left considerable material damage and injured at least 6 people.

The accident in Colta left three injured and material damage to both the truck and the bus.

The ECU-911 Riobamba reported that large-scale accidents occurred in the cantons of Alausí, Colta and Riobamba, for example, on the afternoon of Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the Pangor-Colta sector, the clash between a truck and an interprovincial bus from the Colta Transport Cooperative, disk N. 21, collided with a truck. Firefighters and paramedics from the Ministry of Public Health went to the site of the disaster and treated three people, one of them a minor.

Likewise, on the Sevilla-Pumallacta highway, in the Alausí canton, a vehicle overturned and left three people injured, the same ones who were taken to a health home for immediate attention. Finally, in the north of Riobamba, specifically on Av. 11 de Noviembre, three cars crashed, since apparently one of the drivers was in a drunken state. In this road accident there were at least two people injured.

