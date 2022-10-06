Home News Two Roman ship wrecks discovered in the waters of the Grado lagoon
Two Roman ship wrecks discovered in the waters of the Grado lagoon

Two Roman ship wrecks discovered in the waters of the Grado lagoon

In the waters of the Grado lagoon, in two distinct moments, two shipwrecks from the Roman era were discovered by the operators of the Superintendence, of the University of Udine and by the soldiers of the Carabinieri. «These exceptional discoveries resulting from the great and precious collaboration between the Superintendence, the Arma and our university – said the rector, Roberto Pinton – confirm the extraordinary cultural richness of Friuli Venezia Giulia. A submerged archaeological heritage that the teachers of our department of humanities and cultural heritage, also involving students, have contributed over the years to bring to light and enhance also for the benefit of public use ».

