Two run over on the Border Highway

Two Pedestrians Run Over While Crossing Border Highway in El Paso

On Thursday evening, tragedy struck on the Cesar Chavez Border Highway in El Paso as two pedestrians were run over while attempting to cross the road. The incident occurred around 7:09 pm in the section of the highway between Yarbrough and Midway, known as “the border.”

One of the pedestrians, a man in his twenties, was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, while the condition of the other pedestrian remains unknown at this time.

While the authorities have not confirmed whether the victims were migrants, it is important to note that in recent years, there have been several cases of migrants being hit by vehicles in the same area.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, an off-duty firefighter stopped to render aid at the scene, highlighting the need for immediate medical attention.

An anonymous informant familiar with the incident provided a detailed statement, shedding light on the moments leading up to the pedestrians being hit. The informant stated, “Migrants make their way through gaps in the border barrier or scale it, then walk along the César Chávez Highway, unaware of the danger of traffic. All law enforcement agencies are aware of the situation, but they can’t be everywhere at the same time.”

This testimony underscores the complex and dangerous situation faced by migrants as they attempt to cross the border, exposing them to significant risks when crossing traffic areas.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and our thoughts go out to all those affected and their loved ones during this difficult time.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by migrants and the need for comprehensive solutions to ensure their safety.