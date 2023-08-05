Two sailors accused of spying for China arrested in the US

Two members of the US Navy were arrested in the state of California on charges of allegedly sharing sensitive military secrets with Chinese intelligence agents, the US Department of Justice reported Thursday.

“These individuals are charged with violating commitments they made to protect the United States and with betraying public trust for the benefit of the Government of the People’s Republic of China,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Department of National Security’s Homeland Security Division. Justice.

Wenheng Zhao, a 26-year-old seaman, was detained on charges that he received bribes in exchange for passing sensitive military information to a person posing as an economic researcher in the maritime sector, but who was actually a security agent. Chinese intelligence. If convicted, Zhao faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

For his part, the marine Jinchao Wei was arrested for allegedly conspiring to send national defense information to an intelligence officer working for China.

“These arrests are a reminder of the relentless and aggressive efforts of the People’s Republic of China to undermine our democracy and threaten those who defend it,” said FBI Counterintelligence Division Deputy Director Suzanne Turner.

For its part, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described the US as a “hacker empire”. Recently, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, stated that her country is willing to take any action to fight the US spy network.

“On the one hand, the United States continues to spread disinformation about so-called ‘Chinese espionage and cyber attacks’ and, on the other, informs the public about its large-scale intelligence activities directed against Beijing,” the spokesperson said. with RT

