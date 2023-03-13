Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 12th Topic: Converging majestic forces to write a new chapter——Xi Jinping was unanimously elected as the chairman of the Central Military Commission, which greatly encouraged and inspired the whole party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to work hard for a new journey

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Over the past few days, the good news that Comrade Xi Jinping was unanimously elected President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission has continued to arouse enthusiastic repercussions among the entire Party, military and people of all ethnic groups in the country. Everyone said that at the important moment of starting a new journey, General Secretary Xi Jinping was elected President of the country and Chairman of the Central Military Commission with unanimous votes, which fully reflects the people’s sincere support and love for General Secretary Xi Jinping, and fully demonstrates the strong cohesion and centripetal force of our party and country. , fully inspired the lofty aspirations of unity and struggle. People firmly believe that under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we will be able to write a new chapter in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and create new glories on the journey of national rejuvenation !

Hundreds of millions of Chinese sons and daughters sincerely support what the people want

The tide of applause witnessed history.

“I feel honored and proud to be able to witness this historical moment and cast a solemn vote.” Yin Qilong, the driver representative of the second branch of Chongqing Taxi Co., Ltd., has been immersed in joy these days. He said: “This election result fully reflects the people’s sincere support for General Secretary Xi Jinping, and it is also a full affirmation of the brilliant achievements we have created together in the new era in the past ten years.”

What everyone expects, what the people want. The solemn vote of more than 2,900 deputies represents the common aspiration of the entire party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country.

Officials and workers from the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (National School of Administration), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security stated that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the people of all ethnic groups in the country to promote the Party and the The country’s cause has made extraordinary achievements and shines in the annals of history. Practice has fully proved that the “two establishments” are the greatest certainty, the greatest confidence, and the greatest guarantee to overcome all difficulties and obstacles and deal with all uncertainties. They are the source of our confidence and the foundation of victory.

The weather is getting warmer in March, and the black soil in the Northeast is sprouting the vitality of spring. The news that Comrade Xi Jinping was unanimously elected as the president of the country and the chairman of the Central Military Commission made Lin Haifei, director of the Soybean Farmers Professional Cooperative in a township in Baoqing County, Heilongjiang, very excited. “General Secretary Xi Jinping is the caring person of the people and the leader of the country’s development. This is the common aspiration of our farmers.” Lin Haifei said that it is under the earnest entrustment and care of General Secretary Xi Jinping that the protection of the black land is getting better and better. The future is getting better and better. With good arable land, we don’t have to worry about not being able to produce high-quality grain. We will be able to firmly hold the rice bowl in our own hands.

In the Shengli Oilfield visited by General Secretary Xi Jinping, Niu Shuanwen, executive director and party secretary of Shengli Petroleum Administration Co., Ltd., immediately saw the news that Comrade Xi Jinping was elected unanimously on his mobile phone. “This is the solemn choice of hundreds of millions of people, and it reflects the people’s heartfelt support for General Secretary Xi Jinping.” Niu Shuanwen said that this exciting news makes us more motivated. With General Secretary Xi Jinping as the leader and backbone, the oil People have more confidence, strength and confidence in developing the real economy and ensuring energy security.

At a practice field in western Liaoning, officers and soldiers of a detachment of the First Mobile Corps of the Armed Police watched the live broadcast on field satellite TV. When the result of Comrade Xi Jinping’s unanimous election was announced, warm applause broke out in the ranks.

“All the achievements of the cause of strengthening the military are rooted in Chairman Xi’s strong leadership and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the military.” The officers and soldiers said that Chairman Xi is the helm and leader that everyone expects. We firmly support, sincerely support, Determined to follow.

The Central Committee of the National Revolutionary Committee and the Central Committee of the Taiwan League stated that Comrade Xi Jinping’s unanimous election as the country’s president and chairman of the Central Military Commission fully reflects the high recognition of the people of all ethnic groups in the country, including the democratic parties, for General Secretary Xi Jinping’s outstanding ability to govern the country and their support for writing a new era. Firm confidence in the development of a new chapter in the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The original heart is like a rock, and the vows are made to demonstrate the leadership style

The national emblem hangs high, attracting attention——

The scene of President Xi Jinping taking the constitutional oath is solemn, sacred and stirring.

“President Xi Jinping took the constitutional oath in accordance with the law, setting an example for safeguarding the authority of the constitution, defending the dignity of the constitution, and ensuring the implementation of the constitution. , Carry forward the spirit of the Constitution, and cultivate the belief in the Constitution.” Qi Xiumin, the director of Hebei Qixin Law Firm who witnessed the scene, felt the heavy responsibility on his shoulders, “As a legal worker, we must thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, and contribute to the construction of the rule of law in China. Make a contribution.”

Beside the Three Gorges Dam, the villagers of Xujiachong Village, Taipingxi Town, Yiling District, Yichang City, Hubei Province, watched the live broadcast of Comrade Xi Jinping’s unanimous election as the President of the country and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission and his constitutional oath through the large electronic display screen on the village committee square. applauded.

“The general secretary said ‘loyal to the people’ when he took the oath, and he did what he said.” Recalling the scene when General Secretary Xi Jinping visited the village in April 2018, villager Liu Zhengqing said, “In the process of rural revitalization, Follow General Secretary Xi Jinping on the road, roll up your sleeves and work hard, our days will surely be more and more prosperous.”

Clank the oath and interpret the responsibility.

“Getting rid of poverty and overcoming difficulties, the general secretary has been up and down all night, dedicated to the people, led the people to work hard, and fulfilled one promise after another!” said Yang Song, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dawan Town, Zhongshan District, Liupanshui City, Guizhou Province, “As a grassroots cadre, I will continue to fulfill my duties, focus on the concerns of the people, take the people’s emergencies, difficulties and worries as the focus of my work, and be determined to benefit the people.”

Clanking oaths guides the way forward.

“The general secretary said in his oath that he will work hard to build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and beautiful socialist modern power.” Ma Hualong, secretary of the party branch of the Pingluo County E-commerce Association in Shizuishan City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, said, “We must follow the general secretary closely and do our best. To do a good job, we must not only lead the villagers to eat good ecological meals and tourist meals, but also let the characteristic agricultural products “go out of the village and enter the city” and “enter the city and go to the sea”, so as to make our own contribution to the promotion of Chinese-style modernization.”

The vicissitudes of the sea show the mainstay, and the majestic mountains look at the main peak.

Officials and workers from the All-China Women’s Federation, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and the Emergency Management Department said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has led the new era and outlined the construction of a strong country. , Unswervingly, always sticking to the promise to the people, demonstrating the lofty quality of the general secretary’s dedication to the party and the country, and setting a shining example for the whole party and the people of the whole country.

Officials and workers from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Ministry of Commerce, the People’s Bank of China, and the Audit Office said that General Secretary Xi Jinping has won high praise and heartfelt love from the entire party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups across the country with his extraordinary political wisdom, tenacious will, and strong sense of responsibility. We will unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, achieve a thorough understanding of learning, thinking, application, and unity of knowledge, faith, and action, so as to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and comprehensively promote the development of the Chinese Communist Party. Contribute to the great rejuvenation of the nation.

Full of confidence, unite and struggle to write a new chapter of the new journey

With the good news that Comrade Xi Jinping was elected unanimously, Guide County, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province rejoiced. In the small square of the county seat, people of all ethnic groups gathered together to dance “Guozhuang”.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that ‘unity is strength, and the tighter the unity, the greater the strength’.” Sarna, the deputy secretary of the Guide County Party Committee and the county magistrate, said that as grassroots cadres in ethnic minority areas, we must conscientiously implement the spirit of the National Two Sessions to forge a firm China. The consciousness of the national community is the “guideline”, and it is the responsibility to do a good job in the work of national unity and progress. We will work hard and make contributions for a long time, and we will jointly compose the “Song of National Unity” and sing the “Song of Harmony and Happiness” on the new journey.

The Central Committee of the Democratic Progressive Party, the Central Committee of the Peasant and Labor Party, and the Central Committee of the Jiusan Society stated that they will firmly unite around the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, resolutely maintain the political structure of “the leadership of the Communist Party, the cooperation of multiple parties, the ruling of the Communist Party, and the participation of multiple parties in politics”. Gather the wisdom of all people, make admonitions in democratic supervision, offer good advice in political party consultations, and be a good adviser, good helper, and good colleague of the Communist Party of China.

Seeing the news that Comrade Xi Jinping was unanimously elected from the pop-up window on his mobile phone, Yang Fan, a young researcher at the Yazhou Bay Seed Laboratory in Hainan Province, who was busy in the field, was very excited.

In April 2022, when General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Hainan, the first stop was the seed laboratory where Yang Fan worked, and he told the researchers to “hold the seeds firmly in their own hands.”

“Although the seed is small, it is a ‘big country’ with strategic significance.” Yang Fan said that he will keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, study hard, tackle key problems, and make unremitting efforts to install “Chinese core” on “Chinese food”.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping is the people’s leader that everyone expects, and he will surely lead the ship ‘China‘ to cut through the waves and set sail for a long voyage.” Fang Zhengliang, deputy director of the Business Coordination Office of the Business Development Department of the China Development Bank, said that he will use General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words on financial development Important expositions are the fundamental principles of my work. Together with my colleagues, I will focus on the main business of developmental finance and contribute to the high-quality development of my country’s financial industry.

Witnessing the solemn moment when Comrade Xi Jinping was unanimously elected and the constitution was sworn in, Wang Wenhua, commander of a synthetic brigade of the 71st Army Group Army, walked out of the Great Hall of the People with firm and firm steps.

“As front-line commanders and fighters, we must implement our loyalty and support for Chairman Xi in training and preparing for war. We must train our strength, hard skills, and practical style, continuously improve our ability to win, and resolutely complete the missions and tasks assigned by the party and the people. If it comes, it will come, if it comes, it will be able to fight, and if it comes, it will surely win.” Wang Wenhua said.

After watching the live broadcast of Comrade Xi Jinping’s unanimous election and swearing-in, Li Jinlong, the head of the Zhejiang University Postgraduate Support Education Group who is teaching at the Vocational Senior High School in Jingdong Yi Autonomous County, Yunnan, said: “It is the luck of our generation of young people to be born in a new era. As a For young students who take common prosperity as the research and practice direction, I want to integrate my personal ideal pursuit into the overall development of the party and the country. take charge.”

The clarion call of the times inspires people to forge ahead; the magnificent journey leads the core.

The majority of party members, cadres and the masses have expressed that under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, they will work hard and move forward with courage, and will surely win greater victories and glory in the new era and new journey!