Home News Two soldiers arrested for possible arms trafficking
News

Two soldiers arrested for possible arms trafficking

by admin
Two soldiers arrested for possible arms trafficking

The Army confirmed the capture of two soldiers accused of arms trafficking, in a joint operation with the Fiscal and Customs Police and the General Prosecutor’s Office.

The uniformed men would be part of a criminal network, in which three former members of the FF.MM were also arrested. and two civilians, in the cities of Florencia, Cali and Bogotá.

“These results are obtained from the capabilities of the National Army, through institutional counterintelligence work that is carried out permanently, adhering to the policy of transparency and zero tolerance for corruption,” said a statement. of the institution.

It may interest you: JEP summons General (r) Leonardo Barrero for the case of paramilitarism

The statement ended by saying that “the National Army does not tolerate any act of any member of the institution that goes against the legal system, as well as institutional principles and values.”

It is expected in the next few days that a judge legalizes the captures and defines whether to grant them an insurance measure in a prison, or give them house arrest.

See also  Rivarolo, the complaint of the son: "Great pain for the death of dad and that cynicism in the hospital has hurt us"

You may also like

The “Spring Breeze Action” of Yuhua District brings...

More than 38 thousand students would not receive...

The “Spring Breeze Action” of Yuhua District brings...

Unemployment grew in Quibdó in the last quarter

Family suffered an accident in the south of...

Hunan Xiangjiang New District invites more than 180...

Financial entity offers aid to customers affected by...

During the 30 days of bilateral ceasefire, the...

Dare to fight and be good at fighting_Guangming.com

South American Sub-20: Colombia loses in its premiere...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy