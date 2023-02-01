The Army confirmed the capture of two soldiers accused of arms trafficking, in a joint operation with the Fiscal and Customs Police and the General Prosecutor’s Office.

The uniformed men would be part of a criminal network, in which three former members of the FF.MM were also arrested. and two civilians, in the cities of Florencia, Cali and Bogotá.

“These results are obtained from the capabilities of the National Army, through institutional counterintelligence work that is carried out permanently, adhering to the policy of transparency and zero tolerance for corruption,” said a statement. of the institution.

The statement ended by saying that “the National Army does not tolerate any act of any member of the institution that goes against the legal system, as well as institutional principles and values.”

It is expected in the next few days that a judge legalizes the captures and defines whether to grant them an insurance measure in a prison, or give them house arrest.