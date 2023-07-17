Home » Two soldiers die in confrontation with FARC dissidents
Two soldiers die in confrontation with FARC dissidents

At least two Colombian soldiers died during a combat between the Army and FARC dissidents in the southern department of Caquetáin which a criminal also died, the authorities reported this Sunday.

The Army detailed in a statement that everything happened in a rural area of ​​the municipality of El Doncello, where the uniformed officers confronted members of the “Rodrigo Cadete” structure of the Central Staff (EMC)the main dissidence of the former guerrilla.

The soldiers who died are soldier Henry Anderson Muñoz Daza, who died at the scene, and second lieutenant Andrés Felipe Ochoa Moreno, who suffered serious injuries and died when he was evacuated by helicopter.

After the fighting, the authorities seized war material and supplies that the deceased dissident had in his possession, which were made available to the competent authorities.

