Home News Two strong earthquakes in one day “Informal Talks” resident guest Tang Xiaoqiang was buried in the ruins: the official prays for safety–fast technology–technology changes the future
News

Two strong earthquakes in one day “Informal Talks” resident guest Tang Xiaoqiang was buried in the ruins: the official prays for safety–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
Two strong earthquakes in one day “Informal Talks” resident guest Tang Xiaoqiang was buried in the ruins: the official prays for safety–fast technology–technology changes the future

Two strong earthquakes in one day “Informal Talks” resident guest Tang Xiaoqiang was buried in the ruins: official prayers for safety

On February 6, Beijing time, Turkey was hit by an earthquake. There were even two 7.8-magnitude earthquakes within one day, and more than 77 aftershocks, including three with a magnitude of 6.0 or above. The local area suffered heavy losses and entire rows of houses collapsed.

As of that night,The strong earthquake has killed 2,379 people and injured 14,483 in the countryRescuers have rescued 7,840 people from the rubble.

In addition, the earthquake also caused serious damage to Turkey’s neighboring Syria. According to the Syrian Ministry of Health, the strong earthquake has killed 711 people in the country and injured 1,431 others.

The strong earthquake has attracted the attention of people all over the world. In the early morning of February 7th, Beijing time, blogger @奥马omar, whose IP belongs to Turkey, posted that,My friend Tang Xiaoqiang, a resident guest of the Hubei Satellite TV program “Informal Talks”, was buried under the ruins of a hotelAt present, the rescue team is trying to rescue Tang Xiaoqiang who is trapped under the ruins of the hotel.

Two strong earthquakes in one day

Subsequently, the official Weibo of the “Informal Talks” program group posted a post: “Hope for peace”, accompanied by three praying emojis with folded handsand in the comment area, many netizens are praying for his safety.

Two strong earthquakes in one day

According to the data, Tang Xiaoqiang, whose real name is Tang Qiang, was born in 1992 and graduated from Xiamen University. He is the resident representative of Turkey in Hubei Satellite TV’s “Informal Talks”. Beloved, may he be safe.

See also  The speed is 10GB/s! PCIe 5.0 SSD is coming: 2TB price experience - Fast Technology - Technology changes the future

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

Quibdoseña prints (III) – Chocó7días.com

Idiom reading | Happiness is not drizzle, it...

They create a robot that perceives odors practically...

25 years in prison for a subject who...

Ecopetrol opens call for jobs

read the requirements and apply

Sullivan: Backtracking found that Chinese reconnaissance balloons flew...

string over a new rule causes confusion

Recognition of Briceño Moreno Primitive Environmental Civil Merit.

Direct visit to Luohu Port in Shenzhen: Surrounding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy