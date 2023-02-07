Two strong earthquakes in one day “Informal Talks” resident guest Tang Xiaoqiang was buried in the ruins: official prayers for safety

On February 6, Beijing time, Turkey was hit by an earthquake. There were even two 7.8-magnitude earthquakes within one day, and more than 77 aftershocks, including three with a magnitude of 6.0 or above. The local area suffered heavy losses and entire rows of houses collapsed.

As of that night,The strong earthquake has killed 2,379 people and injured 14,483 in the countryRescuers have rescued 7,840 people from the rubble.

In addition, the earthquake also caused serious damage to Turkey’s neighboring Syria. According to the Syrian Ministry of Health, the strong earthquake has killed 711 people in the country and injured 1,431 others.

The strong earthquake has attracted the attention of people all over the world. In the early morning of February 7th, Beijing time, blogger @奥马omar, whose IP belongs to Turkey, posted that,My friend Tang Xiaoqiang, a resident guest of the Hubei Satellite TV program “Informal Talks”, was buried under the ruins of a hotelAt present, the rescue team is trying to rescue Tang Xiaoqiang who is trapped under the ruins of the hotel.

Subsequently, the official Weibo of the “Informal Talks” program group posted a post: “Hope for peace”, accompanied by three praying emojis with folded handsand in the comment area, many netizens are praying for his safety.

According to the data, Tang Xiaoqiang, whose real name is Tang Qiang, was born in 1992 and graduated from Xiamen University. He is the resident representative of Turkey in Hubei Satellite TV’s “Informal Talks”. Beloved, may he be safe.