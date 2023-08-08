Home » Two students from a night school were shot dead in the middle of the street
News

Two students from a night school were shot dead in the middle of the street

by admin
Two students from a night school were shot dead in the middle of the street

Los bloody bodies of two students from a night school were left in the middle of a cobbled street.

The two students were left in a pool of their own blood and only inches from each other.

The armed attack was recorded at 6:00 p.m. this Monday, August 7, 2023.

This fact was recorded at the entrance to the Miramar neighborhood, in the city of Esmeraldas.

Local media indicated that the two students were approached by several men, who shot them.

Until the publication of this report, the two students had not yet been identified.

Both victims were wearing the uniforms of the educational institution when they were murdered.

Being the first day of school of the week the uniforms were impeccable.

Police officers arrived to that place, who carried out the respective procedures.

Bullet casings were recovered at the scene. Both bodies were transferred to the forensic center of Emeralds.

The capital of the province of the same name is plunged into a crisis of insecurity.

Singers, politicians, authorities, police stations and even public institutions have suffered armed attacks.

In recent months there has been a police and military presence throughout the city, but despite that, murders and assaults are recorded daily.

See also  Is Hyundai Department Store's stock price gaining momentum due to 'good foreign sales'? storm shopping

You may also like

The alleged femicide of Luz Mery Tristán did...

Will Leclerc sign with Ferrari? two teams have...

Luck of a horizontal nation – breaking latest...

The new mayor of Cali and security

Shi Xinxin Emphasizes Importance of Implementing Xi Jinping’s...

FILMARE FESTIVAL 3 – Prizes and special mentions...

Prevention of misinformation: the CENI equips journalists –...

US Appeals Court Upholds Biden’s Asylum Restrictions on...

Outstanding achievements of the first left-wing government in...

Universities are key to the future of Web3...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy