Two students murdered – La Hora newspaper

Two students from the Esmeraldas Night School were murdered at
shots in Esmeraldas.
On the night of Monday, August 7, two students were riddled with bullets
They belong to the Nocturno Esmeraldas educational institution.
The fact has shocked the citizens who were calm
since in recent days there had been no violent deaths in
the city
The act of blood occurred in the Miramar sector, north – Alta de
Esmeraldas, the students at the time of the attack wore the uniform
of the educational institution.
The victims were walking together when they were surprised by their
executioners who repeatedly shot at the youths,
who lost their lives immediately.
The National Police was present at the crime scene.
cordoning off the area to carry out the corresponding expertise and the
removal of the corpses that lay on the pavement in the middle
from a pool of blood.
The identity of the young students has not been revealed until the
closing of this edition.