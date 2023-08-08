Home » Two students murdered – La Hora newspaper
News

Two students murdered – La Hora newspaper

by admin
Two students murdered – La Hora newspaper

Two students from the Esmeraldas Night School were murdered at
shots in Esmeraldas.

On the night of Monday, August 7, two students were riddled with bullets
They belong to the Nocturno Esmeraldas educational institution.
The fact has shocked the citizens who were calm
since in recent days there had been no violent deaths in
the city
The act of blood occurred in the Miramar sector, north – Alta de
Esmeraldas, the students at the time of the attack wore the uniform
of the educational institution.
The victims were walking together when they were surprised by their
executioners who repeatedly shot at the youths,
who lost their lives immediately.
The National Police was present at the crime scene.
cordoning off the area to carry out the corresponding expertise and the
removal of the corpses that lay on the pavement in the middle
from a pool of blood.
The identity of the young students has not been revealed until the
closing of this edition.

See also  Green pass for teachers: compulsory for school staff

You may also like

Supersalud monitors Asmet Salud

Interview with the commander of COMSUBIN, c.amm. Massimiliano...

Governor announces construction of open stage for large...

VI Seminar on Updating Electrical Systems

They blow up the ATM Poste counter in...

HE WAS LOOKING FOR WORK AND FOUND DEATH...

Colombia Women’s Team advances to the quarterfinals in...

Provincial Government Research Office’s Strategic Approach to High-Quality...

The new anti-piracy law in Italy is in...

Paraguayan Christian rock band PAXROX presents record material...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy