Two students murdered – La Hora newspaper

Two students from the Esmeraldas Night School were murdered at

shots in Esmeraldas.

On the night of Monday, August 7, two students were riddled with bullets

They belong to the Nocturno Esmeraldas educational institution.

The fact has shocked the citizens who were calm

since in recent days there had been no violent deaths in

the city

The act of blood occurred in the Miramar sector, north – Alta de

Esmeraldas, the students at the time of the attack wore the uniform

of the educational institution.

The victims were walking together when they were surprised by their

executioners who repeatedly shot at the youths,

who lost their lives immediately.

The National Police was present at the crime scene.

cordoning off the area to carry out the corresponding expertise and the

removal of the corpses that lay on the pavement in the middle

from a pool of blood.

The identity of the young students has not been revealed until the

closing of this edition.

