Two teenagers are captured in Boquerón for alleged theft in a residence

by admin
Two teenagers are captured in Boquerón for alleged theft in a residence

Polimonagas officials detained two adolescents aged 15 and 17 in the La Paz de Boquerón sector

Two adolescents are captured in Boquerón

This Thursday, March 23, Polimonagas officers arrested two adolescents aged 15 and 17 in the La Paz sector of the Boquerón parish, Maturín municipality, for alleged theft in a residence.

The director of this police force, Colonel (FANB) Eduardo Alberto Almérida Padrón, informed that after the complaint made by the victim before the police station, the officials proceeded with the investigations.

He explained that, immediately, the police commission located in a house, the computer equipment and other objects that these young people allegedly stole from the aforementioned property, including a CPU, five computer horns, a mouse, a microphone, a camera, a sound system, tape measure, lock keys, mechanics keys and a drill.

Almerida also stressed that the uniformed officers searched for those involved in the alleged theft and materialized their apprehensions.

The case is under the orders of the Public Ministry for due process.

