Home News Two teenagers injured in a car rollover in Bad Ischl
News

Two teenagers injured in a car rollover in Bad Ischl

by admin
Two teenagers injured in a car rollover in Bad Ischl

The 17-year-old from Sankt Wolfgang drove his car on Wolfgangsee-Strasse from Bad Ischl towards his home town around 10 p.m. In a sharp right-hand bend in Bad Ischl, the driver left the road. The car fell down a steep embankment. The vehicle rolled over twice more in the flat meadow before it came to a standstill after about 30 meters on its wheels. Both the driver and his 17-year-old passenger from Bad Ischl were injured in the accident. She was admitted to the Salzkammergut Clinic in Bad Ischl. The cause of the accident is not yet known, according to the police, alcohol was not involved. The fire brigade had to salvage the wreckage with a crane.

Author

Andreas Kremsner

Editor Online

Andreas Kremsner

Andreas Kremsner

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  The Wentian experimental module and the rocket assembly are transported to the launch area, and the plan is to choose an opportunity to launch in the near future - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Reaction from the Ministry of National Defense to...

Spain visits Scotland for the leadership of the...

The old man overturned the motorcycle heir and...

Preview: GPT-4 now in Azure OpenAI Service

Last minute… Fraud operation in 5 provinces based...

Members of the Clan del Golfo captured

From Trieben to Schladming: Onset of winter: Snowy...

Elim CAN 2023 / Togo vs Burkina Faso:...

Registrations open for the contest, ‘Children paint the...

The Provincial Drug Administration and the Greater Bay...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy