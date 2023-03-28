The 17-year-old from Sankt Wolfgang drove his car on Wolfgangsee-Strasse from Bad Ischl towards his home town around 10 p.m. In a sharp right-hand bend in Bad Ischl, the driver left the road. The car fell down a steep embankment. The vehicle rolled over twice more in the flat meadow before it came to a standstill after about 30 meters on its wheels. Both the driver and his 17-year-old passenger from Bad Ischl were injured in the accident. She was admitted to the Salzkammergut Clinic in Bad Ischl. The cause of the accident is not yet known, according to the police, alcohol was not involved. The fire brigade had to salvage the wreckage with a crane.

Author Andreas Kremsner Editor Online Andreas Kremsner