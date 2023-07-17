Two-thirds majority for compulsory insurance against natural hazards

This weekend marks the second anniversary of the flood of the century in the Ahr Valley and other parts of Germany. While politicians continue to discuss compulsory insurance against natural hazards, a clear majority of 68 percent of German homeowners are in favor of it. This is the result of a representative Verivox survey of 1,017 homeowners.

Two out of three homeowners support compulsory insurance

68 percent of the homeowners surveyed think compulsory insurance against natural hazards such as heavy rain, flooding and other natural hazards is the right thing to do. Only 26 percent reject compulsory insurance. Even two years after the flood of the century in the Ahr Valley and in other parts of Germany, a statutory obligation to take out insurance has met with broad approval. In an earlier Verivox survey from February 2022 – a good six months after the flood disaster – 79 percent were in favor of it. In politics, compulsory insurance against natural hazards is still being discussed. Most recently, the Federal Council voted unequivocally in favor of it. A working group from the federal and state governments is now to examine different options for the further spread of natural hazard insurance.

In contrast to the Federal Council, the General Association of the German Insurance Industry (GdV) rejects compulsory insurance. He advocates a so-called “opt-out solution”: In future, all building insurance policies should also include natural hazards if the insured do not expressly object to the inclusion. Support for this solution is even higher among homeowners in the Verivox survey. Almost three out of four respondents (72 percent) are in favor of it.

Only a little more than half is protected against elemental damage

“Whether compulsory insurance or an opt-out model – the elementary protection for residential buildings urgently needs to be improved,” says Wolfgang Schütz, Managing Director of Verivox Versicherungsvergleich GmbH. “Homeowners must be able to protect themselves against natural hazards more easily than before. When it comes to design, owners are open to various options.”

By no means all homeowners are adequately insured against natural hazards: only a little more than half (59 percent) state that they currently have such insurance cover. About one in ten (11 percent) took out natural hazard insurance after the Ahr Valley disaster. But almost every seventh person (14 percent) states that natural hazard insurance is out of the question for them.

Hardly any savings to bear damage yourself

The majority of homeowners would hardly be able to pay for storm damage to their home out of their own pockets. On average, those surveyed in the Verivox survey put aside just under 17,000 euros for repairs and maintenance. With 35 percent of homeowners, more than one in three state that they have not set aside any savings for their own little house.

“Without sufficient savings and insurance protection, the entire economic existence is at stake in the event of damage,” says Wolfgang Schütz. “Homeowners should therefore ensure that their property is adequately protected. Since heavy rain events in particular can occur anywhere, it is advisable for every homeowner to include natural hazards in their building insurance.”

Concerns about further natural disasters decrease

However, as after many natural disasters, risk awareness among the population has fallen again since the Ahr Valley flood. Only slightly more than half (52.2 percent) of those surveyed are concerned that comparable natural disasters will also occur more frequently in their own region in the future. For comparison: In February 2022, a clear majority of 69.2 percent feared major weather events on their own doorstep.

“Many homeowners underestimate their risk of future damage events and measure it against past experience,” says Wolfgang Schütz. “Due to climate change, elementary damage must also be expected in more regions than before.”

The survey results also show the great influence of personal experience: Three out of four respondents (78 percent) whose house was damaged by natural events such as heavy rain, flooding or storms in the past twelve months fear further natural disasters in their own region. For homeowners who have not yet suffered any damage from the elements, the figure is 47 percent.

methodology

On behalf of Verivox, the market research institute Innofact surveyed a total of 1,017 homeowners online at the beginning of July 2023 and at the end of February 2022 a total of 1,024. The survey is representative of private homeowners aged 18 to 75 who live in their property themselves and are at least partly responsible for decisions about taking out insurance in their household.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

