Two-thirds of Germans against easier price adjustments for current accounts

On April 27, 2021, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) ruled that banks may only increase account fees with the consent of the customer. Two years later, this consent scheme is still controversial. But while banking associations and the CDU/CSU are calling for easing, a clear two-thirds majority of the population wants to stick to the current rules. This is the result of a representative survey commissioned by the comparison portal Verivox.

Only one in eight wants to go back to the old practice

68 percent of those surveyed believe that the current rules for introducing and increasing account fees should be retained. Since the BGH ruling, credit institutions have needed the express consent of the customers concerned. “Before the BGH decision, it was common for banks to unilaterally increase account fees and also introduce completely new fees,” says Oliver Maier, Managing Director of Verivox Finanzvergleich GmbH. “The changed conditions came into force automatically if the customers did not actively object to them after being informed by the bank.” Only one in eight (13 percent) of the survey participants wants to return to this practice.

CDU and banks want a middle ground – only every fifth for it

The approval for a middle way, for which the German banking industry (DK) and also the CDU/CSU are committed, is only slightly greater. The banking umbrella organization is calling for a partial return to the previous regulation. According to the DK proposal, express customer consent should in future only be required for the introduction of completely new account fees. For changing and increasing existing account fees, however, it should be sufficient for the banks to inform their customers in advance about the adjustment of the conditions. If those affected do not then actively object, the new prices would come into force. In December, the CDU/CSU parliamentary group submitted a motion for a change in the law to parliament that went in the same direction.

In the case of German citizens, on the other hand, this proposal cannot win a majority: in the Verivox survey, just under a fifth (19 percent) of those questioned are in favor of it. “The current regulation is complicated for the banks: as long as their customers do not expressly agree to an increase in fees, the new conditions will not come into force,” says Oliver Maier. “But in the population there is a clear two-thirds majority against legal facilitation of price adjustments.”

Despite the BGH decision, the account fees increased

Even under the current framework conditions, banks are able to push through price increases for accounts: the fees for more than half of all survey participants with a fee-based current account have been increased in the last 24 months. For a third (33 percent), the last price increase was less than a year ago, and 26 percent of those surveyed stated that their account last increased in price one to two years ago.

Nevertheless, a significant proportion of those surveyed believe that the current regulation will help curb the banks’ appetite for fees. 39 percent think that the consent regulation has a cost-cutting effect. About the same number (41 percent) believe that it has no effect on the development of account costs. One in five (20 percent) believes that the explicit obligation to obtain consent could even have a cost-increasing effect.

Don’t just sit out fee increases

The extent to which customers are willing to tolerate increases in fees at their own bank varies greatly: According to their own statements, half of those surveyed would switch banks if annual cost increases were up to EUR 50. For the other half, switching banks would either not be an option at all (15 percent) or only in the event of higher cost increases (35 percent).

Simply ignoring and sitting out a fee increase is not an option in the long run. “Although banks need active customer consent for the price changes to take effect, anyone who simply goes to the diving station and does not react at all must ultimately expect their account to be terminated,” says Oliver Maier. “If your own bank becomes too expensive, switching to an institute with a cheaper or even free checking account is the better solution for both sides.”

methodology

On behalf of Verivox, the opinion research institute Innofact surveyed a total of 1,029 people aged between 18 and 79 online in February 2023. The survey is representative of the population in terms of age, gender and federal state.

Was asked: How much did you spend in total on your main checking account last year? – When was the last time your bank increased the fees for your main checking account or introduced new fees? – Imagine your bank wanting to raise the fees for your main current account: up to what amount would you accept higher account costs and at what cost increase would you switch banks? – Since a ruling by the Federal Court of Justice in April 2021, banks have required the express consent of their customers if they want to introduce new account fees or increase existing fees. Were you aware of this judgment before? – What do you think: What effect does it have on the development of account costs if banks have to obtain the express consent of their customers to introduce and increase account fees? – Some banking associations are now calling for a return to the previous opt-out solution: the express consent of the customers concerned should then only be required for new fees. An increase in existing fees, on the other hand, should automatically come into force again if customers do not actively object to it after being informed by the bank. What do you think about it?