Two tremors shook Antioquia – El Diario

On the afternoon of this Friday, August 11, two earthquakes were registered in the Antioquia region, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), the seismic events occurred in the municipalities of Tarazá and Valdivia.

The first tremor, with a recorded magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale, occurred at 12:59 p.m. in Tarazá, in Bajo Cauca, Antioquia. This earthquake was classified as superficial, with a depth of less than 30 kilometers. However, it was felt in Valdivia, Briceño and Ituango. Even some inhabitants in the Aburrá Valley also perceived a telluric movement.

#SismosColombiaSGC Seismic Event – ​​Bulletin Updated 1, 2023-08-11, 12:59 local time Magnitude 4.4, Superficial Depth (Less than 30 km), Tarazá – Antioquia, Colombia Did you feel this earthquake? report it #Shaking pic.twitter.com/URxUwWUKcb – Colombian Geological Service (@sgcol) August 11, 2023

The second tremor occurred at 1:13 pm in Valdivia, in the north of the department of Antioquia. The earth movement was a replica of the first, which had a magnitude of 2.4. Like its predecessor, its depth was shallow, less than 30 kilometers deep.

In the last five days, the SGC has registered a total of 125 tremors with a magnitude greater than 2.0, most of these tremors occurred in Los Santos, Santander. The one this Friday in Tarazá was the strongest recorded in the last week.

