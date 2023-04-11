Despite all the successes achieved in the World Championship by people like Kenny, Rainey, Spencer and Lawson, names of the highest level and known in Europe, they were instead almost unknown on the other side of the ocean. I remember visiting Eddie Lawson at his home in California when he left Yamaha for Honda. He had already won three 500cc world titles but one evening at dinner his friends asked me what exactly Eddie did for a living. Kenny couldn’t understand why their World Championship successes weren’t matched at home. In 1993 he worked very hard to organize the United States Grand Prix at Laguna Seca together with three-time world champion Rainey. Just a week before Laguna Rainey was paralyzed in that terrible crash at Misano. Kenny was shocked but decided to carry on. Four years after Rainey’s drama he started his own team based in England. First in the two-stroke era and then in the four-stroke era it was really, really tough. The peak was reached with the pole position signed in the 500cc two-stroke by Jeremy McWilliams. Eventually his dream came to an end due to lack of sponsorship but it paid off in 2000 when his son Kenny he became world champion with Suzuki. The only father and son to become world champions.