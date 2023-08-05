Title: US Navy Sailors Arrested for Alleged Espionage Activities on Behalf of China

Date: August 4, 2023

Author: Mike Wendling, BBC reporter

California prosecutors have announced the arrest of two US Navy sailors on suspicion of providing military intelligence to China. The arrested individuals, Wei Jinchao and Zhao Wenheng, are accused of conspiring to pass classified defense information to Chinese agents in separate cases.

Wei Jinchao, a 22-year-old naturalized US citizen and mechanic on the amphibious assault ship USS Essex, allegedly had a security clearance that granted him access to sensitive information about the warship. According to California prosecutors, Wei was approached by Chinese agents during his naturalization process in February 2022. He allegedly accepted thousands of dollars in exchange for providing photos, videos, operating manuals, and blueprints of the USS Essex. Additionally, he shared details about US Marines participating in maritime training exercises with the Chinese agent. California prosecutors unveiled the charges against Wei Jinchao at a press conference in San Diego.

The second sailor, 26-year-old Zhao Wenheng, worked at the Ventura County Naval Base near Los Angeles. According to the indictment, Zhao was approached by a Chinese agent in 2021 who posed as a researcher seeking investment information. Zhao allegedly provided the agent with photos, videos, diagrams, and blueprints of a radar system on a US military base in Okinawa, Japan. In exchange, he received approximately $15,000.

The arrests were made on Wednesday, August 2, in California, and the exact nature of the connection between the two cases remains unclear. Both individuals are now facing charges with potentially severe consequences if convicted. Wei Jinchao faces a felony sentence of 20 years to life in prison, while Zhao Wenheng’s charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

The authorities have pointed out that these cases highlight the potential threat posed by foreign agents attempting to extract classified information from US military personnel. US Attorney Randy Grossman described their actions as “the ultimate act of treachery” and emphasized the need to be vigilant and take decisive action against such betrayals of national defense.

In response to the arrests, the Chinese embassy in the United States denied any knowledge of the alleged espionage activities. Spokesperson Liu Pengyu criticized what they called “groundless slander and smearing of China” by the US government and media.

The US Department of Justice has vowed to continue addressing threats from China and taking action against individuals involved in espionage activities. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen affirmed their commitment to use every available method to strengthen national security and prevent the assistance of China‘s illegal activities.

Efforts to obtain legal representation for Wei Jinchao and Zhao Wenheng have not been confirmed.

In light of these recent arrests, US-China relations have faced renewed scrutiny, with concerns raised about the potential breach in US military security and the ongoing battle for intelligence supremacy between the two superpowers.

