Once again, the National Protection Unit (UNP) is once again involved in criminal acts, this time on behalf of two bodyguards from that entity who were extorting money from a merchant in the department of Chocó who they intimidated so that they would not give effect to an arrest warrant. false capture for drug trafficking.

The contractors asked the victim for money, a misnamed “vaccine” that amounted to 200 million pesos, and to further intimidate him they used their endowment weapons to threaten him, they indicated on the Noticias Caracol television newscast.

Apparently, the two bodyguards requested an additional 50 million pesos, so the merchant decided to go with the Unified Action Groups for Personal Freedom (GAULA), which began the investigation to request the arrest warrant against the bodyguards, they said in the regional newspaper El Colombiano.

“Thanks to the investigative work, these two people were identified, who were part of a UNP contractor company. This was thanks, without a doubt, to the opportune complaint of the victim”, indicated in the Antioquia newspaper the deputy commander of the Metropolitan Police of the Aburrá Valley, Colonel José Rafael Miranda.

In this way, on Thursday, February 23, the authorities in Medellín carried out the capture of the two bodyguards, aged 34 and 39, from whom they also seized a car, a motorcycle, three firearms, 901 million pesos, he said. the high official in Teleantioquia News.

It should be remembered that at the end of last year the UNP was involved in a serious criminal act when it was discovered that a truck belonging to that entity transported 150 kilos of cocaine.

In this case, after the capture of the driver accused of driving that ‘narco-truck’, who was identified as Manuel Antonio Castañeda, it was established that a colonel had asked to let a vehicle that was traveling through Caloto, in Cauca, pass.

When he was detained by the traffic authorities, the investigation file highlights, Castañeda assured that he was a patrolman and that he had permission to circulate freely with the truck. To bear his words, he told the officers who detained him that they could contact the commander of Transit and Transportation of Cauca, Carlos Hervin Montañez, to confirm what he was saying.

“He said he was a patrolman and that he would call Colonel Montañez, commander of Transit and Transportation of Cauca, because they were the only ones who could check him, and that it was with them that he felt safe because he was threatened along with the dignitary who said to be inside the car”, declared the uniformed men when talking about that moment.

“I receive the phone and immediately hear the voice of a male person, who in verbatim words tells me: ‘Talk to Colonel Montañez, the vehicle is being monitored by the units of the Comprehensive Transit and Transportation System of the Police (Sitra del Cauca), do not requisition it; let him continue,” added one of the policemen.

The transit officers, unsure of letting the car pass, ignored what the commander supposedly said, and chose to verify what was inside the vehicle.

In addition to the alleged order delivered by Colonel Montañez, there was also the determination that had been made by subintendent Ángela Mayerly López, who, according to the police, through the Radio Station, communicated that the car was authorized to pass and that , in fact, he was being monitored. with Infobae

