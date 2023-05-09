Two vehicles affected after branch falls in La Unión – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 2

After an emergency call, the elements of the Fire Department carried out work to cut and clean a branch of great proportions that fell in the parking lot of the facilities of the Dr. Hugo Lindo Judicial Center, San Carlos neighborhood, La Unión.

According to the authorities, the branches affected two vehicles that were parked in the area.

The staff explained that fortunately, no injured people were reported as a result of the incident. Firefighters remains active 24/7 to deal with any type of eventuality, it also keeps its 913 line active to report any emergency.