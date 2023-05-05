Two Venezuelans were murdered inside a vehicle in Chile

Two Venezuelans were killed this week inside a vehicle in the Pedro de Valdivia Bajo de Concepción sector, in the Bío Bío region of Chile.

The car, which registered at least 15 shots, was found Wednesday morning about 100 meters from the Bío Bío river, on Rancagua street.

Chilean police reported that the two Venezuelans were inside the vehicle when they were riddled with bursts of gunfire.

Neighbors of the community told local media that they heard the shooting after 12:30 am, however, they did not realize what happened at that moment for fear of being injured.

“They say that the young people were not from here,” said one of the neighbors, who added that it is not normal for such events to occur in that sector.

Some of the bullet wounds reached the houses of several neighbors, but no one else was injured, reported the portal Bio Bio Chile.

So far, the authorities have not revealed the identities of the two murdered Venezuelans. They also did not give details about his age or physique.

By order of the prosecutor on duty, the Homicide Brigade of the Investigative Police was in charge of this double murder.

Authorities are expected to provide more details about the event in the coming weeks.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!