The Ching Ming holiday is coming, and the “May 1st” holiday is also around the corner. According to data from multiple platforms, the consumption demand for domestic long-distance travel and outbound travel has increased significantly recently. At the same time, driven by a series of positive factors such as the increase in the number of flights and the resumption of inbound tourism, domestic and foreign travel may enter a two-way recovery stage.

Reservations for spring and pleasant outings in country houses are in short supply

As the weather gets warmer, the best time for flower viewing and outings is coming to various places. According to platform data, the number of ticket bookings for popular outings and flower-viewing attractions has surged in the past month, and suburban country houses have also increased by 54% year-on-year.

The growth of long-distance travel is significant, and peripheral travel accounts for nearly half

During the “Ching Ming” holiday, more users choose domestic long-distance tours, accounting for 47% of the trips; surrounding tours account for 43%. Popular destinations for domestic travel mainly include Yunnan, Guangxi, Guizhou, Sichuan, Hainan, and Beijing.

“May 1st” holiday travel bookings increased nearly 4 times year-on-year

After the “Ching Ming” holiday, the “May 1” holiday is just around the corner. It can be seen from the data of multiple platforms that although there is still one month before the “May 1st” holiday, users’ travel needs have been released in advance.

“Post-80s” accounted for more than 40% of domestic travel orders

According to Ctrip data, during this year’s “May Day” holiday, the overall domestic travel orders increased by 390% year-on-year in the same period in 2022, and the domestic air ticket bookings increased by 292% year-on-year. Among the overall domestic tourism orders, the “post-80s” accounted for as high as 41%.

Outbound tourism picks up speed and visa processing volume increases nearly 7 times

With the resumption of “re-expansion” of destinations for outbound group tours, the demand for outbound tours is being rapidly released. Statistics show that in the past month, the volume of international air ticket bookings has increased by 46% year-on-year, and the volume of visa processing has increased by nearly 7 times. Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, etc. within the “4-hour flight circle” are popular destinations.

Two-way recovery in international travel boosts tourism confidence

In addition to the rapid recovery of people’s enthusiasm for domestic travel and outbound travel, the recovery of inbound travel will further boost the confidence of the tourism industry. On March 31, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a notice to resume national travel agencies and online travel companies to operate foreigner inbound group tours and “ticket hotel” business from now on. Industry insiders said that this is good for the recovery of domestic tourism consumption, and international travel will fully enter the two-way recovery stage, which will further boost the confidence of the tourism industry.





