Two white-tailed eagles released into the wild in the district of Plön | > – News

Two white-tailed eagles have been nursed back to health in the bird sanctuary at Eekholt Wildlife Park over the past few months. This morning the two animals could be released near Plön.

Within a few minutes, the two three-kilogram eagles flew back to freedom one after the other in the Rixdorf forest district (Ploen district). The young birds had fallen out of their nests during the breeding season and would not have survived without human care, according to the manager of the wildlife park Eekholt (District Segeberg). The project group for the protection of white-tailed eagles now counts 99 breeding pairs of white-tailed eagles in Schleswig-Holstein. Most of them live in the districts of Plön and Ostholstein. According to the project group, this is a positive development. Schleswig-Holstein still offers enough habitats for the white-tailed eagle. Because the Geest and west coast areas are also increasingly populated by birds.

Important tool: ringing

Before they were released, the two white-tailed eagles were ringed – a procedure that has been carried out in Schleswig-Holstein since 1976, according to the sea eagle protection project group. According to this, 34 young white-tailed eagles were ringed in their nests this year alone. In this way you get insights into the life paths, reproduction, or the causes of death of the animals, explains the project group: “For example, a dead ringed white-tailed eagle was found at Hostrup Lake in Denmark in 1993 in an eyrie in Schleswig-Holstein This white-tailed eagle lived to be 28 years old and has contributed to the re-establishment of the species in the formerly deserted region of Denmark.”

