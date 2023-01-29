Home News Two women died in an accident in Valledupar
Two women died in an accident in Valledupar

by admin
Two women who were riding a motorcycle lost their lives after suffering a traffic accident near the Novalito neighborhood, north of Valledupar.

The victims are Yeileth Chinchia Rodríguez, 30, the driver of the motorcycle, and her companion, Dianis Alejandra Borrero Rueda, 15.
Yeileth Chinchia lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a tree located on race 5 with street 9d in the sector.

The strong impact caused the driver to die immediately from a head injury, while the teenager managed to be taken to the Erasmo Clinic where she died minutes later.

The National Police reported that there are two hypotheses regarding the accident: the first that apparently the women were driving drunk, and the second that the driver only lost control of the motorcycle.

The preliminary versions of witnesses indicated that the women were in the vicinity of the Hurtado spa and were heading towards their home.

