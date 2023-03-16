María Elma Valderrama de Arce and Carmen Delia Barrios Pacheco, were sentenced to 6 and 7 years of home prison, respectively, after being found guilty of crimes of embezzlement by appropriation, use of false documents and procedural fraud.

According to the investigations, the two women presented documents with false information and carried out deceptive maneuvers to obtain retirement pensions in the years 2007 and 2002, respectively. The audit carried out by the Comptroller of Huila to the general secretariat of the government and the Territorial Pension Fund revealed the irregularities and the embezzlement of the public treasury, which amounts to about 300 million pesos adding both cases.

The Court highlighted the forcefulness of the probative material presented by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and ordered that, in addition to the sentences imposed, each of the sentenced must pay a fine equivalent to 200 monthly legal minimum wages in force at the time of the facts. It is hoped that this decision will serve as an example for those who seek to obtain benefits illegally and affect the finances of the State.