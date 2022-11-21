[The Epoch Times, November 20, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Lin Cenxin and Luo Ya interviewed and reported) Two women in Guangzhou were “tied and kneeled” recently. Human rights lawyers in mainland China said that the CCP acquiesces in the lynching of epidemic prevention personnel, or legalizes lynching, which may lead to more human rights disasters.

Two official briefings try to downplay the focus of the problem

On November 17, two ladies in Guangzhou were tied up by the other party and knelt down to show the public because of a verbal conflict with the epidemic prevention personnel. It was fermented on the Internet. Due to the different official descriptions of the cause of the conflict twice before and after, it also became one of the focuses of the incident. .

On the 18th, the Guangzhou Haizhu police reported that two 23-year-old Heilongjiang women attempted to forcibly enter and exit the Cangtou Village epidemic prevention checkpoint. The woman surnamed Li did not wear a mask. They did not cooperate with the persuasion of the epidemic prevention personnel, abused them, and tried to disturb the order. The public security agency imposed public security penalties on the two. “The two parties involved have reached an understanding after being educated and reminded.”

On the evening of the 18th, Deng Fei, a former investigative reporter and Chinese media personality, published on social media a response to a citizen from the Guangzhou citizen hotline “12345”. It clearly stated that “Li Weihe, the public security director of Cangtou Village, has realized the mistake of tying up the woman with plastic cable ties, and sincerely accepts any punishment from the organization.”

Mainland columnist Zhang Feng pointed out in an article that after comparing the two notifications carefully, they both implicitly admitted that it was wrong to knock people to the ground, but downplayed this key issue, making the notification seem to be evasive. , It is difficult to convince the public, and it will only make the concerned people more sad and angry.

Another woman in Guangzhou was tied behind her back by community security and fell to the ground

Deng Fei posted on November 19 that another woman in Baiyun District, Guangzhou, had her hands cut behind her back by community security, tripped over and fell to the ground, tied behind her back with plastic ties and lying on the ground unable to move. However, the video was deleted after it was released, and even the pictures were deleted.

Deng Fei questioned that there were two consecutive incidents in Guangzhou where prevention and control personnel tied women behind their backs and lay them on the ground. To die at the hands of a lynchman.”

Netizen “ZCG” said that 15 years ago, he was in a small factory in Panyu, Guangzhou. There was a conflict in the factory. The boss called the village security team. Belts are standard equipment for every village security team in Guangzhou.”

Lawyer: Call for lynching not to be legalized

A Beijing human rights lawyer publicly called on Weibo on the 19th that “lynching cannot be legalized.” He believes that the kneeling woman in Guangzhou is a public event, the core of which is not whether it is right or wrong to swear, or whether the nucleic acid has been done or not. Where are the boundaries of public power? How can public power avoid damage to the rights of the people?

Mainland human rights lawyer Wang told The Epoch Times on the 20th that binding, beating, and humiliating behaviors constitute the crime of illegal detention, and insulting others and degrading others constitutes the crime of insulting. The perpetrators in this incident were not qualified to enforce the law, so they should have constituted a crime. If they belonged to law enforcement personnel, they had no legal basis, and the crime was aggravated. Moreover, the exercise of public power may constitute a crime of abuse of power.

Mainland human rights lawyer Chen told The Epoch Times on the 20th that the composition of many epidemic prevention personnel is relatively complicated, including government personnel and private volunteers, and it is difficult to distinguish their identities. Ordinary epidemic prevention personnel are only responsible for guarding the access control, and have no law enforcement power. If they encounter problems, they must notify the police to deal with them. But even if it is the police, in the absence of provisions in the “Public Security Management Punishment Law” and the “Infectious Disease Prevention Law”, it is a violent act to tie up the so-called people who do not obey the epidemic prevention policy and restrict personal freedom.

Analysis: The CCP’s excessive epidemic prevention uses the masses to fight against the masses

Current affairs commentator Hui Huyu told The Epoch Times on the 20th that the CCP relies on the masses to fight against the masses to achieve its goal of controlling grassroots society. The members of the underworld at the time of the real estate are all of this type. They are not law enforcement officers, and they have no legal awareness. Respond.”

Hui Huyu questioned that the official response to this incident deliberately avoided the important and lightened the light, and diverted attention, “The essence of this incident is not whether the girl is wearing a mask or not, nor is it whether the girl is rushing through the barriers or whether she has a bad attitude towards the staff. None of that should be the focus, the point is that China should not be locking people up.”

He said that the whole world knows that the virus is as harmful to human beings as the common flu, but the CCP still blocks people, and all the conflicts that occur are the source of the crimes caused by the CCP’s inhumane epidemic prevention measures, causing people to fight against the people. The victims are the people.

Citizens: Anti-epidemic staff abuse of power sparks public outrage

Mr. Wang, a Shanghai citizen, told The Epoch Times on the 20th that the public opinion on the Internet is very divided at present. Some people say that the two women are wrong. They deliberately quarreled and became popular on the internet. Wrong, anti-epidemic personnel in white coats do not have the right to tie up ordinary people for public display, this must be wrong. This is lawlessness, highlighting that there is no rule of law in China.”

Mr. Wang said that the problem now is that as long as people in white coats have unlimited power, this phenomenon is especially obvious during the epidemic control period. A similar situation occurred during the closure of the city in Shanghai before. “He wore a white coat, as if he had great power and could control everything. Just like the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution in the past, they had more power than the public security bureau. This is another Kind of a Cultural Revolution.”

Mr. Wang said that the current epidemic prevention order is bigger than any law. Ordinary people have no way to protect their rights. The people can only complain, and the victims have nowhere to appeal for grievances.

