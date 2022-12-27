Home News Two workers run over on the shoulder while they are cutting the grass
News

Two workers run over on the shoulder while they are cutting the grass

by admin
Two workers run over on the shoulder while they are cutting the grass

Ivrea

They were carrying out the grass cutting operations when they were involved in the collision of their van. It happened on Tuesday morning on the Ivrea-Santhia link road, towards Albiano. Two Ativa workers paid the price, immediately rescued and taken to the CTO of Turin, serious, but not in danger of life.

According to an initial reconstruction of the accident, a car rear-ended the stationary van to allow the two workers to cut the grass on the side of the roadway. The impact would have thrown the van forward, which in turn would have ended up running over the two workers.

See also  After 985 Master Kaimo became popular, someone checked his thesis and I responded: I am not a hype-people

You may also like

What is the difference in prevention and control...

Ignazio La Russa celebrates the Italian Social Movement...

More than 10,000 corpses stored in frozen meat...

Domestic accident, elderly woman burned in Ormelle: it’s...

The president of the Cinque Terre National Park,...

Goodbye Immuni app: stop from December 31st

“2022 Heilongjiang Cold Water Fish Winter Fishing Season”...

Maxi rear-end collision in the tunnel, eight km...

Maneuver, tomorrow at 20 the vote of Confidence...

Falls from scaffolding, injured worker at Zalf furniture...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy