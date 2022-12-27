Ivrea

They were carrying out the grass cutting operations when they were involved in the collision of their van. It happened on Tuesday morning on the Ivrea-Santhia link road, towards Albiano. Two Ativa workers paid the price, immediately rescued and taken to the CTO of Turin, serious, but not in danger of life.

According to an initial reconstruction of the accident, a car rear-ended the stationary van to allow the two workers to cut the grass on the side of the roadway. The impact would have thrown the van forward, which in turn would have ended up running over the two workers.