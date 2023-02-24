After two complicated seasons in Ducati, in 2013 Rossi returned to his previous team, Yamaha, where he found a Jorge Lorenzo fresh from his second title in the premier class. Given the precedents between the two, teammates from 2008 to 2010, a relationship all roses and flowers was not expected. And indeed, it was. Both fast, between 2013 and 2016 they finished first and second in seven races. However, the climax was reached in 2015, with the title at stake between the two until the last race, something that hadn’t happened for nine years, just seven points dividing them. Lorenzo won, who at the end of 2016 left the house of the three tuning forks to land in Ducati.