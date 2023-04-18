Two wounded by gunfire in Jerusalem

The life of the two men is not in danger, said the Magen David Adom rescue service. The Israeli police said there was a suspicion of a terrorist attack. The fugitive attacker is being sought.

According to the rescue service, the two car occupants initially continued their journey after they were attacked at 7:10 a.m. (local time, 6:10 a.m. CEST). The incident took place in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Israel’s eastern part of Jerusalem. Accordingly, they informed the police before they were treated by the emergency services.

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper