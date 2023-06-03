Two-year-old seriously injured by e-scooter in Gelsenkirchen pedestrian zone – news

Minors are not allowed to drive rental e-scooters

Renters of an e-scooter must be at least 18 years old in Germany. Lending by minors is actually only possible if they are against the AGB of the Company violated and illicitly used a credit card or PayPal to use. Only privately purchased e-scooters can be driven from the age of 14.

If young people or children are responsible for an accident, this can also have consequences for parents, consumer advocate Parsya Baschiri is quoted as saying on tagesschau.de. If the parents allow minors to use means of payment such as credit cards, the parents would also have to control what the means of payment are used for.