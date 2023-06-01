two years in prison for Sonko – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Two years in prison for youth corruption is the sentence that Ousmane Sonko received in the rape case between him and Adji Sarr.

The judges of the criminal chamber of Dakar made public this June 1, 2023 in the absence of Ousmane Sonko who was represented by his lawyers.

The prosecution had requested ten years of criminal imprisonment for rape or 5 years in prison for the offense of corruption of youth.

Since the start of this affair, the president of the Pastef party has continued to proclaim his innocence and to cry out for a conspiracy to exclude him from the presidential election scheduled for February 2024.

Note that the opponent is accused of rapes committed between 2020 and 2021 and death threats by Adji Sarr, masseuse of a beauty salon in the Senegalese capital.

Rachel Doubidji