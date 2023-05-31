Two years since Yang Hengjun’s secret trial in China, Australian government ‘deeply concerned’ by delays – ABC News

Daily fresh information for you! Happy reading ABC Chinese “Headline” from Monday to Friday! Today is Tuesday, May 30th.

Deakin University lecturer sentenced to 24 years for murdering Chinese wife

The incident occurred in April last year, when Ms. Chen was killed by her husband Brown. (Facebook)

Melbourne’s Deakin University lecturer Adam Brown (Adam Brown) murdered his Chinese wife Chen Cheng (sound, Chen Cheng)Sentenced to 24 years in prison。

Brown, 41, needsServe at least 17 years before parole. In sentencing, the judge called Brown’s crimes “morally abhorrent” and “reprehensible”.

In April last year, Brown, a lecturer in media and gender studies at Deakin University, and his wife, Ms. Chen, 35,Because of their two-year-old son going to kindergartenDuring a violent altercation at their Croydon North home, Brown stabbed Ms Chen multiple times with a knife, leaving blood all over their home and yard.

two peopleThe fight started upstairs, then downstairs in the kitchen, to the backyard。

Brown claimed Ms Chen spat in his face, hit him on the head before attacking him with a knife, and heclaimed to have acted in self-defense。

Neighbors gathered outside their home after hearing Ms Chen’s screamsBrown eventually let them in through the garage door and told neighbors that Ms Chen had attacked him and they stabbed each other.

Neighbors found Ms Chen in the backyard and performed CPR on her but was unsuccessful.

Brown and Ms. Chen at their wedding. (Facebook)

Supreme Court Justice John Champion said,Ms. Chen is relatively smallJudging from the knife wound she left on her hand due to self-defense and the relatively minor injury on Brown’s body, it makes people question Brown’s description of the two fighting with a knife.

“I believe there was an altercation, but I don’t think Ms Chen attacked you in the first place,” Judge Champion said.

Judge Champion said the evidence showed thatBrown was suffering from adjustment disorder and depression at the timewhich “directly and forcefully” contributed to his killing.

A psychiatric evaluation found that Brown was deeply traumatized, bereaved and confused.However, Judge Champion said BrownIn fact, you can put down the knife at any time to ease the situation。

“Obviously, you had the opportunity to stop, put the knife down and walk away from this argument. And yet you did what you know to be a morally abhorrent act,” Judge Champion said. “You must receive justice for your crimes. Your actions have cost your wife’s family a beloved daughter, niece and cousin…you have forever impacted the lives of so many, not only is your own child. “Adjustment disorder is a very common phenomenon, and not everyone with adjustment disorder is going to stab another person to death. “In my opinion, it’s not because of the problem[适应障碍]caused you to commit this act. “

Evidence suggests that Brown was suffering from adjustment disorders and depression when he killed his wife. (Instagram)

Judge Champion also read out the death sentence of Ms Chen’s mother, Liu Min.victim impact statementMs. Liu said that her daughter’s death “pierced her heart like a spear”。

“She was afraid to go out and meet relatives and friends, she couldn’t believe her beautiful daughter was murdered in her home where it was supposed to be the safest place.”

Brown and Ms. Chen’s marriage was not all smooth sailing, theirThe birth of the baby was not going well, Ms. Chen suffered from mental illness, Brown’s job was unstable, his brother died, and the two of them also had frequent arguments。

When Ms. Chen’s mother, Ms. Liu, came to visit her from China, she saw her daughter and son-in-law arguing, so sheKnowing that her daughter is not happily married. After she returned to China, she still kept in daily contact with her daughter.

The mother and daughter spoke on the night that Ms. Chen was killed, and Ms. Liu alsoI didn’t find any abnormalities in my daughter。

After Brown was sentenced, his family left the courtroom. (ABC News: Alexander Darling)

Judge Champion said that in view of Brown’s early guilty plea, his low likelihood of re-offending, his previous good character and no previous convictions, and the ongoing impact on his mental health, he decided to impose a 24-year sentence. He could have been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Musk this week drew attention to the news of his visit to China for the first time in three years

In January 2020, at the delivery ceremony of the first batch of Tesla’s domestic Model 3 in Shanghai, Musk took a group photo with Tesla owners. (Ding Tin Xinhua via AP)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected towill visit China this week, his first in three years。

Two of the sources said Musk is expected toWill meet senior Chinese officials and tour Tesla’s Shanghai factory。

currently stillIt’s not clear exactly who Musk will meet with.and what they will discuss.

Reuters reported in March that Musk planned to visit China andseeks to meet China‘s new premier, Li Qiang, as early as April。

China is Tesla’s second-biggest market after the U.S.,it is atShanghai’s “Gigafactory”is itlargest production center. In 2021, half of Tesla’s global deliveries will come from this factory.

Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai. (Reuters: Aly Song)

Musk visited Shanghai three years ago in early 2020, during an event at Tesla’s Shanghai factory.dancing on stagewhich aroused heated discussions among netizens at the time.

Tesla’s Shanghai factory has an annual output of 450,000 vehicles. The company said in April that it would build a factory in Shanghai to produce high-capacity energy storage products, but there is no further news yet.

China is facing the problem of overcapacity in the auto industry,Cautious about approving new projects to launch. There are more than 100 auto companies in China.

Musk’s relationship with Beijinghas been receiving attention,He also chose to stand with Beijing many times。

In January 2019, then Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Musk in Ziguangge, Zhongnanhai, and congratulated Tesla on the establishment of a factory in Shanghai. According to reports, Li Keqiang offered to issue a green card to Musk for permanent residence in China. (AP Photo: Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

In an interview with the Financial Times last year, MuskProposed turning Taiwan into a special administrative region of China。

He also spoke at the “Internet Conference” hosted by China and promised“Tesla stores all data collected in mainland China within China“。

MuskTakeover of Twitter also raises concerns among Chinese dissidents. They worry that Musk will help Beijing censor criticism on Twitter, and even hand over private data on Chinese dissidents to Beijing.

Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft launched China plans to achieve the first moon landing before 2030

Shenzhou 16 is the second mission of China‘s manned space program this year. (China Daily via Reuters)

China‘s Shenzhou 16 spacecraft and three astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert in northwestern China on a Long March-2F rocket.This isChina‘s fifth manned space mission since 2021。

According to Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office, Shenzhou 16Astronauts will stay in space for half a year until November this year, when they will returnDongfeng Landing Field.

The crew of Shenzhou 16 astronauts consists of three astronauts, commander Jing Haipeng (middle), aerospace engineer Zhu Yangzhu (right), and payload expert Gui Haichao (left, the first Chinese astronaut to wear glasses on a mission) composition. (China Daily via Reuters)

in executionDuring the flight mission, Shenzhou 16 willsend away Shenzhou 15The manned spacecraft returns to Earth and willDocking with the visit of the Shenzhou 17 manned spacecraft。

Since the Shenzhou 15 spacecraft was launched into orbit on November 29, 2022, the crew of Shenzhou 15 has been working and living in orbit for 181 days.

Recently, China launched the mission of the manned lunar exploration project to land on the moon.Before 2030, the Chinese will land on the moon for the first time。

Chinese researchers are currently developingNew-generation manned launch vehicle (Long March 10), new-generation manned spacecraft, lunar lander, lunar suitAnd other flight products.

Depend onNASANASALeading international cooperation projects in manned spaceflightArtemis Program (Artemis Program)is also in progress, which isAmerica’s first mission to the moon in 50 years since Apollo。

last year end“Artemis 1” successfully launchedThe first step in America’s return to the moon。2024“Artemis 2” will be launchedmanned mission around the moonand finally will be2025Conduct “Artemis III”mission to the moon。

The Second Anniversary of Yang Hengjun’s Secret Trial, the Australian Government is “Deeply Concerned” by the Repeated Delays in the Case

Huang Yingxian said that progress in Australia-China trade and consular disputes is a prerequisite for the Prime Minister’s visit to China. (Reuters)

Last Saturday (May 27) marked the second anniversary of the secret trial of Australian writer Yang Hengjun (also known as Yang Jun) in Beijing.Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong issued a statement sayingDr Yang Hengjun still awaiting sentencing, Australian government ‘deeply concerned’ by delays in his case。

“Australia has consistently called for basic justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment for Dr Yang in accordance with international norms and China‘s legal obligations,” Wong’s statement said.

The statement reiterated that Australia will continue to safeguard the interests and wellbeing of Dr Yang Hengjun and provide consular support to him and his family.

In January 2019, Yang Hengjun was arrested by Chinese authorities at Guangzhou Airport.Chinese authorities have so far treated Yang HengjunSentencing on espionage charges has been postponed seven times。

On the fourth anniversary of Yang Hengjun’s arrest at the beginning of this year, Huang Yingxian also issued a statement stating that‘Deeply disturbed’ by continued delay in Yang Jun case。

Cheng Lei lost contact in August 2020 and has been detained in China for more than 1,000 days. (Supplied)

Another Australian citizen detained in ChinaCheng Leihave also been detained in China for more than1000 days。

On March 31 this year, Cheng LeiAnniversary of Secret Trial on State Security Chargeson occasion,Wong Young-hyun ‘deeply concerned’ by ongoing delays in caseand said that he would continue to appeal for the interests and well-being of Cheng Lei.

Cheng Lei YuLost on August 13, 2020after which China accused her of“Leaking state secrets abroad”。

Australian Prime Minister Albanese, Foreign Minister Huang Yingxian and Trade Minister Farrell all held talks with ChinaRaising questions about the detention of Yang Hengjun and Cheng Lei。

Last week, Huang Yingxian said that unless the dispute between Australia and China is resolved‘Continued progress’ on trade and consular disputes，otherwise prime minister albanesewill not visit China。

U.S. rejects invitation to U.S. and Chinese defense ministers to meet China in Singapore

China‘s and U.S. flags.” src=”https://live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.au/8b1f0c55ad7dc8f95bb929f87bff2d92?impolicy=wcms_crop_resize&cropH=2410&cropW=3615&xPos=193&yPos=0&width=862&height=575″ width=”1.5″ height=”1″ data-component=”Image”/> U.S.-China relations have been strained since the “Chinese spy balloon” incident earlier this year. (Reuters: Given Ruvic)

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Chinarejected the U.S.Held this weekend during the Shangri-La Dialogue in SingaporeRequest for a meeting between the defense ministers of the two countries。

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon said, “Last night, China notified the United States that theyRefusedusIssued in early Mayof[美国国防部长]Austin (Lloyd Austin) met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Singapore this week at an invitation. “

The statement also said the Pentagon believedOpen communication is needed “to ensure competition does not turn into conflict”。

Last week, White House spokesman John Kirby said the PentagonA meeting between the defense ministers of the two countries is being promoted。

since the beginning of this yearU.S.-China ties strained after ‘Chinese spy balloon’ incident。

Last week, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who was in the United States for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting of trade ministers, met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.this meeting isFirst cabinet ministerial exchange between U.S. and China in months。

News Background: Shangri-La Dialogue The Shangri-La Dialogue, officially known as the Asia Security Summit, is a multilateral forum initiated by the British International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) and supported by the Singapore government in 2002. Named after being held. Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, both the 2020 and 2021 Dialogues have been cancelled. At the Shangri-La Dialogue meeting in June 2022, then Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe met with then-incumbent Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles for the first time since January 2020 Senior Diplomatic Talks.

Australian PM to attend Shangri-La Dialogue

prime minister of australiaAlbanesewill also participate in this Shangri-La Dialogue, and willKeynote speech delivered this Friday (June 2)。

James Crabtree, Executive Director of Shangri-La Dialogue Asia, said Australia is playing an increasingly important role in the security of the Asia-Pacific region, and Prime Minister Albanese has been in close contact with major powers in the region since he took office, and quickly assess Australia’s defense posture,Amid heightened geopolitical tensionshe is expected toHow to Solve Asia-Pacific Security ChallengesMake a timely point of view.

The 20th Shangri-La Dialogue is expected to bring together more than 550 representatives from defense and security agencies from more than 40 countries.

Hong Kong court rejects Jimmy Lai’s application to permanently suspend hearing of his national security trial

The Jimmy Lai case is seen as a landmark case in Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. (Reuters: Tyrone Siu)

Hong Kong Court Monday (May 29)dismissedThe 75-year-old “Apple Daily” founder Li Zhiying proposedRequest to end his national security trialand said it would continue to review the caseCase seen as landmark in Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement。

According to the Hong Kong National Security Law, if Jimmy Lai is convicted, heWill face a maximum sentence of life in prison.His lawyers had earlier filed an application to stay the trial, drawing attention to his caseTrial by three judges, not juries, approved by Hong Kong’s chief executiveconcerns.

When Hong Kong was handed over to China in 1997, the Chinese government promised to retain the jury trial system in accordance with Hong Kong’s laws. However, unlike the Hong Kong common law tradition,National Security Law Allows for Juryless Trials in National Security Cases。

Judges Esther Toh, Susana D’Almada Remedios and Alex Lee on MondayUnanimously rejected Li Zhiying’s request, saying that there is no reason to believe that they will be prejudiced against Li Zhiying。

Enacted in June 2020, Hong Kong’s National Security Law outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion to interfere in the city’s affairs and is used to suppress dissent.

Li Zhiying was charged with two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security, and one count of conspiracy to publish and reproduce seditious publications. Another crime of colluding with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security was filed in court.

Jimmy Lai’s trial was originally scheduled to begin on December 1 last year, but was postponed until September this year as the Hong Kong SAR government awaits a decision from Beijing on a dispute over his decision to hire British lawyers. In December, Jimmy Lai was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison in a separate case.

13 people suspected of storming Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in 2019 appear in court

Separately, on Monday, a Hong Kong court tried 13 people suspected of storming and occupying the Hong Kong Legislative Council building in 2019, includingSeven plead guilty to rioting,includeSun Xiaolan, former president of the Hong Kong University Student Union(Althea Suen).

Sun Xiaolan posted on Facebook before the start of the trial on Monday, saying, “As someone who was arrested and prosecuted earlier in the movement, I was still fighting with high spirits at the beginning and planned to give it a go, but in the past few years political changes, civil society The shrinking speed of law enforcement, legislation, and judiciary was unexpected, and the limitations of objective environmental conditions and the decline of personal endurance made me shake my ability to fight during the interrogation at the last moment.” Sun Xiaolan said: “I admit my incompetence. I failed to describe the nature of the July 1 Legislative Council case and the different faces of the protesters on the platform of the court. I have to cowardly accept the slander from the authoritarian side. This is what I am most sorry for.” and sad.” In the end, she said: “I have never regretted fighting for freedom, justice, and democracy from the beginning to the end. In 2023, I am in Hong Kong, in prison, but my mind is still free.”

Chinese barge accused of stealing items from WWII British warship wreck

The China-registered bulk carrier was seized for illegally berthing in waters off eastern Johor, Malaysia. (AP: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency)

Malaysian maritime authorities said they found theA shell believed to be from World War IIand to the bargeWhether involved in the theft of items from the wrecks of two British warships sunk in the South China SeaAn investigation was launched.

Malaysian media reported that illegal salvagers are believed to have targeted HMS Repulse and HMS Prince of Wales,Both ships were sunk by Japanese torpedoes in 1941a few days after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

then,A total of 842 crew members were killeda shipwreck off the central coast of Pahang state has been designated as a war memorial.

Last month, fishermen and divers alerted authorities after spotting a foreign vessel near the area.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said they were on Sunday (May 28)seized the vessel registered in Fuzhou, Chinaas it anchored in the waters off southern Johor without a permit.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said theThere were 32 crew members, including 21 Chinese, 10 Bangladeshi and one Malaysian。

Officials from the Malaysian National Heritage Department will work with officials from other departments to identify the source of the shell.

The New Straits Times reported that the ammunition, believed to have come from a British warship, was carried out by police in a controlled explosion at the scene.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy said last week,Concerned about this “apparent act of vandalism”。

The New Straits Times reported that foreign treasure hunters used homemade explosives in 2015 to blast away the ship’s heavy steel plates in order to steal its contents. Other media reports said authorities had seized a Vietnamese vessel involved in the theft of items from the wreck.

Racism commissioner: Race shouldn’t be focus of ‘Indigenous Voices’ debate

Chen Zhenliang warned against using race as the focus of the “Aboriginal Voice” debate. (ABC News: Ahmed Yussuf)

Opponents of “Indigenous Voices” said,Referendum will ‘re-racialize’ Australiaand such claims are increasingly appearing in public discussions, Anti-Race Discrimination Commissioner Chin Tan warnedDon’t make race a point of debate。

In a speech to Parliament, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said groups supporting Aboriginal Voices would “re-racialise our country” and create an Orwellian system. , a political system in which the government tries to control every aspect of people’s lives), makes some Australians “more equal than others”.

Indigenous Australian Minister Linda Burney condemned Dutton’s speech,Consider this misinformation and threatening remarks。

Chen Zhenliang said,When race is at the center of the debate, it’s ‘on a path that shouldn’t be taken’。

“right[人权委员会]In other words, ‘Indigenous Voices’ is not about race,” Mr Chan told the ABC. “This is an issue of participation, of equity, of empowerment of Indigenous peoples.”

“Indigenous Voices”Referendum will be held at the end of this yearthe referendum question isShould Australians recognize Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as Australia’s First Nations in the constitution, and whether to provide for an Aboriginal advisory body in the constitution to advise Parliament and the executive government。

A restaurant in Taiwan serves up Ramen noodles with giant worms for adventurous patrons

A ramen restaurant in Taipei cooks and serves 14-legged giant isopods in a new dish for adventurous patrons.

At a ramen restaurant in Taipei, the 14-legged “giant isopod” became a major attraction as diners lined up to witness thedeep sea creaturesOf course, taking pictures is indispensable, and more importantly, eating this unusual bowl of noodles.

Since “The Ramen Boy” (The Ramen Boy) restaurant launched this on May 22Limited Edition Noodle SoupSince then, more than 100 people have joined the waiting list to eat at the restaurant.

“What makes it so attractive is that it[大王具足虫]It looks very cute,” said Hu, the 37-year-old owner of the restaurant, who declined to give his full name.

“As for the cooking method, we use the simplest method,by steaming, so there is no difficulty in handling it. “

The restaurant steams dawang worms for 10 minutes before adding them to a bowl of ramen with a rich chicken and fish broth.Each bowl is priced at TWD 1480 (approximately AUD 74)。

The king worm ramen has a chewiness similar to that of lobster and crab. (Reuters: Ann Wang)

A customer said,The meat tastes like a cross between crab and lobsterthe texture is tight and chewy.

NOAA Ocean Exploration says on its website that the king-podsA distant relative of crabs and prawns,Toocrustaceansof thousands of specieslargest class。

Taiwan’s “Animal Planet” channel (Animal Planet) said on Facebook that the giant pods usually live in the depths of the ocean, and among them80% live in the seabed as deep as 730 meters。

Restaurateur Mr. Hu holds up the giant king-pod worm before preparing the limited-edition ramen noodles. (Reuters: Ann Wang)

Since the ramen became popular and popular, some scholars have expressed concern about the potential ecological impact and possible health risks of bottom trawling.

Huang Mingzhi, an associate professor of the Department of Biotechnology at Tainan University, said that the giant king worm was officially confirmed by the relevant authorities in Taiwan only last year.Not much data about it。

He said this largely unknown speciesMay contain toxins or heavy metals such as mercury。

“The best thing to do is to do more research … build a whole database and then get people to eat it, that would be better,” he added.

Australia’s ‘kangaroo ark’ breeding program expanded

The breeding program aims to ensure that the brush-tailed rock wallaby does not become extinct. (Supplied: Aussie Ark)

AustraliaEndangered brush-tailed rock wallabyThe brush-tailed rock wallaby (brush-tailed rock wallaby) is usually hard to spot in the wild and lives in remote areas around rock formations along the Great Dividing Range in southeastern Australia, from southeastern Queensland all the way to Victoria.

Four years ago, the conservation organization Aussie Ark began a survey of the endangered kangaroo in (Barrington Tops) on the NSW mid-north coast.breeding programto ensure that the species does not become extinct.

The scheme recently officially opened six new wallaby breeding pens, each housing a breeding pair.

Australia’s Ark managing director Tim Faulkner said the expansion of the scheme marked another “giant leap” for the organization after years of hard work, and for the future of the brush-tailed rock wallaby brighter.

Wallaby “Rocket” is an orphan and was raised in captivity at the Australian Ark’s conservation facility. (Supplied: Aussie Ark)

According to Mr. FaulknerThe brush-tailed rock wallaby population in Victoria has been wiped out,existSouthern NSWregions, they havedisappear in large numbers.existNorthern NSWarea, brush-tailed rock-kangaroostill active。

“They’re an incredible species of wallaby … so they need everyone’s attention,” he said.

The brush-tailed rock wallaby lives on the rocks along the Great Dividing Range. (Supplied: Aussie Ark)

endemic to australiaMarsupials face many threatsmainly fromOther animals “introduced” to Australiaand becauseHabitat loss due to bushfiresquestion.

