The victims were interns at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center.

Between a plantation of palm trees they were found dead the bodies of two young men the afternoon of this Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The discovery occurred in one of the second-order paths that lead to the San Roque enclosure, on Quevedo avenue, El Empalme canton.

Community residents indicated thatthey heard several shots and immediately the word spread that there were two deceased.

Immediately informed the National Police, whose personnel arrived for the lifting of the bodies and the respective skills.

Julio Quintana, from the National Police, El Empalme district, stated that it was known that These two people were interns in a rehabilitation centersite from which they were kidnapped to the place where they ended their lives.

The victims were identified as Oscar Jeanpiere Perez Mussels19 years old, (inset) and a 17 year old teenager both without criminal records.

The agents came to the rehabilitation clinic but there was no one in the place, since the managers, like the rest of the inmates, were not there.

In total they are four the people who have died in the hit-and-run style in this canton of the province of Guayas.