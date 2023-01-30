Home News Two young people die in motorcycle accident in Fundación
News

Two young people die in motorcycle accident in Fundación

Two young people die in motorcycle accident in Fundación

Apparently due to speeding, liquor intake, they lost control of the car and hit a power pole.

Two dead young people was the result of a traffic accident that occurred early this Sunday in the urban perimeter of the Foundation municipality, Magdalena.

One of these was identified by the authorities as Carlos Villalobos Gutierrezwhile the other was reported as Junior Maldonado Altahona, the latter known among family and friends as ‘Jhonky’. Both are from the municipality of El Retén, Magdalena.

Known data indicates that these apparently were having drinks in the ‘Corner of Progress’ where they had arrived hours before.

It was learned that, being 4:00 in the morning, they chose to get on the motorcycle in which they mobilized to return to El Reténbut when they were on 8th Street, the driver apparently lost control of the rolling stock, but in their attempt to stabilize it, they ran into a power pole located on the side of the road whose impact threw them several meters away losing life instantly.

To the event that caused shock and consternation among family and friends, the members of the Criminalistics Unit of the Magdalena Police to carry out the inspection of the corpses that were taken to the local morgue from where they were claimed in the afternoon by relatives.

