Types of plants that will make your home more welcoming

Types of plants that will make your home more welcoming

For many people, plants in the home are of vital importance since they give a fresher, more welcoming, harmonious environment, an atmosphere of peace and it is one more decoration for the house, here you will find some types and the most interesting thing is that they take very good care simple to perform.

peace lily

The peace lily is one of the most desired flowers for its elegant beauty and its special meaning, since it is considered a magical plant that attracts peace and prosperity, even in different regions of the world they believe that it is a lucky charm, it is a very friendly and easy-care plant; If you have one at home, do not doubt that it will give you peace, positive energy and also elegance, therefore, you must pay attention to its care so that its powers invade you correctly.

mother in law tongue

Sansevieria, also known as mother-in-law’s tongue, is a plant that purifies the air recommended by NASA (United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration) to remove toxic substances such as benzene, toluene, xylene, from the air we breathe. trichloroethylene and formaldehyde and add to this that it is very resistant to pests; even mites have a difficult time with it, for all this, there is the top ten of those that cannot be missing in your house if you are a beginner.

Ficus

It is convenient to know that the ficuses are plants that adapt very well to the climate and, if they are well cared for, they last for years and years, in fact, the ficuses are one of the most resistant indoor plants that you can find, in addition to their durability, the truth is that ficuses help improve indoor air quality, some of the toxins that they absorb and neutralize are formaldehyde, trichloroethylene and benzene.

jade tree

It symbolizes wealth, prosperity, family harmony, health and abundance, according to Feng Shui, therefore, it has been considered a wealth amulet.

Within various cultures, for many centuries, the teaching has been transmitted that the more care is dedicated to the jade tree, the greater its benefits in prosperity and abundance to those in charge, and that is that the money tree keeps water in its leaves, which means that wealth is kept within it.

