In the next two days, as the subtropical high gradually strengthens and extends westward to control Guangxi, the temperature will rise in most areas. It is expected that on the 27th, under the influence of the easterly airflow outside the typhoon “Aolu”, a new round of rainfall will occur in southeastern Guangxi and the coastal areas.

The Guangxi weather stage has been very lively recently, with weak cold air, autumn tigers, and tropical disturbances taking turns. Careful citizens have already felt that there is a cool breeze at night after the sun goes down.

Yesterday, the highest temperature in most parts of Guangxi was 28-33 ℃, and it was cool in the morning and evening. Under the influence of weak cold air, there was a large range of light to moderate rain in southern Guinan, and local heavy rain to heavy rain. With the strengthening of the subtropical high to the west, today and tomorrow, most of Guangxi will be sunny, hot and less rainy, with high temperature and hot development. On the 27th, there were still high temperatures in Guidong, Guizhong and Youjiang Valley. However, due to the influence of the easterly airflow outside the typhoon, there will be showers and local heavy rain in southern Guizhou and parts of the coast.

The western Pacific produced twin typhoons on the 23rd. Among them, the 15th typhoon “Taras” tends to Japan, while the 16th typhoon “Olu” goes all the way west, which will affect southern China, especially Hainan. “Aolu” strengthened into a strong tropical storm yesterday morning. It is expected to pass through Luzon Island in the Philippines and enter the east-central South China Sea from this afternoon to evening, and then move westward and pass over the South China Sea south of Hainan Island and approach Vietnam.

The approaching typhoon “Aolu” will bring rainfall to southern Guinan. The Guangxi Meteorological Observatory predicts that on the 27th, under the influence of the easterly air flow outside the typhoon “Aolu”, a new round of rainfall will occur in southeastern Guangxi and the coastal areas. From the 27th to the 28th, there were light to moderate rains along the coast of Guangxi, local heavy rains to heavy rains, and strong winds on the sea surface. In the next week, there will be strong convective weather such as rainfall on the sea surface of the Beibu Gulf.

The Nanning Meteorological Observatory predicts that during the day, the urban area will be cloudy to sunny, with local showers or thunderstorms, the temperature will be 24-33 ℃, and the northeasterly wind will be 1-2. In the next 5 days, the weather in Nanning will be mainly cloudy to sunny, with local showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. (Reporter Zhao Jinling, intern Huang Limei)

