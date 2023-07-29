Typhoon “Du Su Rui” Hits Jinjiang, Fujian: Water Conservancy Department’s Efforts in Preventing and Responding to Storms and Floods

Typhoon “Du Su Rui” Strikes Fujian: Water Conservancy Department Mobilizes to Protect Against Storms and Floods

Guangming Daily, Beijing – Typhoon “Du Su Rui” made landfall in Jinjiang, Fujian on July 28th, triggering heavy rains and necessitating urgent measures to prevent and respond to typhoon storms and floods by the water conservancy department.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, the typhoon’s cloud system resulted in heavy rains in northeast Fujian, eastern and southern Zhejiang from 8:00 on July 27th to 8:00 on July 28th. The heavy rains affected areas including Ningbo, Taizhou, Lishui, Wenzhou, and Ningde. Notably, four small and medium-sized rivers, including Beigang and Xijiang, exceeded the warning limit, posing an increased risk of flooding.

As the typhoon moved northward, it is expected that heavy to heavy rains will persist from July 28th to August 1st in the eastern Pearl River Basin, the Taihu Lake Basin, the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River Basin, the middle and lower reaches of the Huaihe River Basin, the lower Yellow River Basin, the Haihe River Basin, and the western parts of the Liaohe River Basin. Rivers such as the Minjiang River, Jinjiang River, Jiulong River, Oujiang River, Jiaojiang River, Beiyun River, Yongding River, Juma River, Hutuo River, and Fuyang River may experience floods, with some potentially exceeding the alarm level.

To address these imminent challenges, the Ministry of Water Resources has taken significant measures. They convened a special meeting to study the path and development trends of the typhoon and promptly deployed teams to assist and guide local governments in their defense efforts. Eight working groups were dispatched to provinces and municipalities along the typhoon’s path, including Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hubei, Guangdong, Chongqing, and Sichuan. Additionally, the Guangdong Provincial Department of Water Resources activated a Level II emergency response and dispatched four working groups to oversee flood control and typhoon prevention in eastern Guangdong. In Fujian, the Provincial Department of Water Resources launched a first-level emergency response, deploying resources to deal with storms and floods.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Water Resources pledges to closely monitor the development of Typhoon “Du Su Rui” and strengthen various measures such as monitoring, forecasting, early warning systems, water engineering scheduling, mountain torrent disaster prevention, and reservoir safety protocols during flood seasons. The Haihe River Basin will be a particular focus of their flood control efforts.

With the water conservancy department’s preparedness and coordinated efforts, it is hoped that the impact of Typhoon “Du Su Rui” will be effectively mitigated, ensuring the safety of the affected regions and the well-being of the local population.

