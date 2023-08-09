Typhoon Kanu Expected to Impact Middle and Lower Reaches of Songhua River and Wusuli River Basin

Typhoon “Kanu” is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of China, particularly the middle and lower reaches of the Songhua River and the Wusuli River Basin. According to the Provincial Hydrology and Water Resources Center, the main precipitation period of the typhoon will occur from the night of the 10th to the daytime of the 12th.

The southeast of Harbin, Hegang, Jiamusi, Shuangyashan, Qitaihe, southwestern Jiji, and Mudanjiang are expected to receive a cumulative rainfall of 40 mm to 90 mm, with localized amounts of 120 mm to 150 mm in the southern part of Mudanjiang. The rainfall will be accompanied by strong convective weather, including short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, strong winds, and small hail. Hourly rainfall is predicted to be between 30 mm and 50 mm, with some towns experiencing more than 60 mm.

Based on current water levels and forecasts from various agencies, it is predicted that typhoon “Kanu” will primarily impact the middle and lower reaches of the Songhua River and the Wusuli River Basin in the province. In the Songhua River Basin, the water level of the main stream of the Songhua River from Mulan to Tongjiang is expected to rise, potentially resulting in floods above the warning level. This will mainly affect areas such as Mulan, Binxian, Tonghe, Fangzheng, Yilan, and Jiamusi City, as well as several main tributaries including the Mudanjiang, Tangwang River, Woken River, Suifen River, and Hailang River. These tributaries may also experience floods above the warning level, affecting Mudanjiang City, Dongning, Hailin, Yijiang, and other areas.

In the Wusuli River Basin, floods above the warning water level may occur along the main stream of the river, particularly in the Hutou section. The Muling River, a major tributary of the Wusuli River, is expected to maintain a super-warning water level, with the possibility of floods in some river sections exceeding the guaranteed water level. This will primarily impact areas such as Muling, Jixi Lishu District, Jixi City, Mishan, and Hulin.

The Provincial Hydrology and Water Resources Center has advised authorities to focus on flood prevention in areas where rain areas overlap, such as the Mudanjiang River, Woken River, the middle and lower reaches of the Songhua River, and the Muling River. Additionally, flood prevention efforts are recommended for the Ussuri River, Suifen River, and Tangwang River. It is crucial for flood control departments along these rivers to patrol embankments and check for any potential dangers.

Furthermore, precautions need to be taken in areas with saturated soil and high water levels in rivers and rivers, especially in Harbin, Mudanjiang, Jixi, and other locations. Adequate measures must be implemented to prevent small and medium-sized river flooding, mountain torrents, and urban waterlogging in these areas.

As typhoon “Kanu” approaches, staying updated on weather reports and following the guidelines and instructions from local authorities will be crucial for the safety and well-being of residents in the affected regions.

