



China Weather Network News Today (August 10) around 10:50, this year’s No. 7 typhoon “Mulan” landed in Xuwen, Guangdong. Affected by this, there are obvious wind and rainy weather in Guangdong, Hainan, Guangxi and other places today, which may trigger strong rainfall locally. It is necessary to be alert to the occurrence of secondary disasters such as geological disasters and floods in small and medium-sized rivers.

Typhoon “Mulan” landed in Xuwen, Guangdong, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Yunnan, and local heavy rain

The center of this year’s No. 7 typhoon “Mulan” made landfall on the coast of Xuwen, Guangdong at 10:50 today. When “Mulan” landed, the maximum wind force near the center was 23 m/s, level 9, and the lowest pressure in the center was 992 hPa. It is a tropical storm. It is expected that “Mulan” will continue to move north-west at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour, and enter the Beibu Gulf on the afternoon of the 10th, and its intensity will gradually weaken.

This year’s No. 7 typhoon “Mulan” was formed yesterday. Affected by its peripheral circulation, in the past day, there have been heavy to heavy rains in parts of southern Guangdong, western and northern Hainan Island, etc. Bureaus such as Yangjiang, Jiangmen, Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Shenzhen in Guangdong There were heavy rainstorms; gusts of magnitude 8 to 9 occurred along the coast of Guangdong, the northeastern coast of Hainan Island, and the Dongsha and Xisha Islands, with gusts of magnitude 10 to 11 locally.

The Zhanjiang Maritime Safety Administration reported that due to the influence of “Mulan”, the Qiongzhou Strait passenger-rolling transport route will be suspended from 17:00 on the 9th. In addition, the Guangdong Zhuhai Port Bureau announced today that the Lianhua Bridge will be closed, and the Hengqin Port will suspend the entry and exit procedures for passengers starting this morning.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that due to the peripheral circulation of typhoon “Mulan”, there will be heavy winds and heavy rains along the coast of South China. For three days from today, there will be heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of Guangdong, Hainan Island, central and southern Guangxi, and southern Yunnan. Heavy rainstorm; there will be winds of magnitude 6 to 7 in the central and northern South China Sea, Beibu Gulf, and Qiongzhou Strait, among which the wind force in the nearby waters where the typhoon center passes can reach magnitude 8 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11. From the perspective of the rainfall process, today is the period with the strongest rainfall, and the rainfall in the above-mentioned areas will be significantly weakened from tomorrow.

But “Mulan” also has a good side. For South China, where the temperature continues to be high, the wind and rain it brings will become a “cooling weapon”, bringing coolness to most of South China. Among the provincial capital cities, there will be windy and rainy weather in Haikou, Guangzhou, Nanning and other places. Today, the highest temperature will be around 30℃, and you will feel the coolness of the “special version”.

According to Gao Shuanzhu, chief forecaster of the Typhoon and Marine Meteorological Prediction Center of the Central Meteorological Observatory, “Mulan” has the characteristics of large size and peculiar path. Because it is not completely separated from the monsoon low pressure, it maintains its huge volume and has a relatively large scope of influence; and “Mulan” “The structure is loose, and if it encounters suitable terrain, circulation and other conditions, it may trigger strong local rainfall, and it is necessary to remain vigilant.

Data shows that typhoons are the most “preferred” in Guangdong, and the number of landings in Guangdong is the largest in the country

According to the meteorological big data of China Weather Network, from 1949 to 2019, a total of 491 typhoons landed in my country. From the point of view of the typhoon landing sites, from Sanya, Hainan in the south to Yingkou, Liaoning in the north, typhoons can be “captured”. However, the landing points of typhoons are Guangdong, Taiwan, Fujian and Hainan, among which Guangdong is the most “favored”.

Statistics show that as of 2019, a total of 189 typhoons have landed in Guangdong. Due to the multiple landings of some typhoons, these 189 typhoons have landed in Guangdong 194 times, and the number and number of typhoons landing in Guangdong is the first in the country. The number of typhoons that made landfall in Taiwan, Fujian and Hainan all exceeded 100 times.

From the point of view of the landing site, typhoons have landed on the coast of Guangdong from east to west. Generally speaking, the western coast is more likely to attract typhoons than the eastern coast, especially the Leizhou Peninsula area is the area where the most typhoons have landed in Guangdong. According to the big data of China Weather Network, Zhanjiang is the area with the most typhoons landing. During the period from 1949 to 2019, typhoons landed in Zhanjiang a total of 54 times, while Xuwen County in Zhanjiang is the most vulnerable to typhoons. 21 times.



