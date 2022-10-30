Today, typhoon “Nig” entered the South China Sea, and the Fujian Provincial Meteorological Observatory continued to issue “Typhoon Warning Level IV” at 11:00 on October 30.

This year’s No. 22 typhoon “Nig” is about 325 kilometers northwest of Manila, Philippines (16.3 degrees north latitude, 118.5 degrees east longitude) at its center at 10 o’clock today. The maximum wind force near the center is 10 (28 m/s, strong tropical storm), seven The radius of the first-class wind circle is 130-200 kilometers, and the radius of the tenth-level wind circle is 40 kilometers.

Affected by the cold air and “Nigg”, there will be strong winds in the fishing grounds and coastal areas of Fujian Province from today to November 2. Today, the maximum wind force in Minzhong fishery, Minnan fishery, and Taiwan shoal fishery can reach 8-9 gust 10-11; 8-9 gust 9-10 in the central and southern coastal areas, 6-7 gust 8-10 in the northern coastal area Level 9 is enhanced to level 7-8 gust level 9.

Affected by the peripheral circulation of “Niger”, today is cloudy to overcast in Fujian Province, with light rain in parts of the northern coast. Due to the combined effect of the peripheral circulation and cold air of typhoon “Nigg”, there was light rain in the coastal areas of Fujian Province on the 31st, and moderate rain in the southern coastal areas; it was cloudy to overcast in the rest of the area; on November 1, there was light rain in Fujian Province, and some moderate rains.

Meteorological experts reminded that ships sailing or operating in the typhoon-affected area should return to the port in time to take shelter from the wind or avoid the affected area. Pay attention to prevent the adverse effects of coastal strong winds on shipping, coastal tourism and fishing industries. (Headquarters reporter Wu Yanmin)



