China News Service, October 30. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, the center of this year’s No. 22 typhoon “Niger” (strong tropical storm level) crossed the Philippines’ Luzon Island from east to west yesterday night, and was located in Luzon at 5 o’clock this morning. Offshore sea in the west of Song Island. It is expected that “Nigg” will move westward at a speed of about 15 kilometers per hour, and turn to the northwest direction on the night of the 30th, and the intensity will gradually increase. From the 30th to November 1st, there will be light rain or sleet from west to east in the central, northern, and northeastern regions of North China, and there will be light to moderate snow and local heavy snow in northeastern Inner Mongolia and northern Heilongjiang.

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, light to moderate snow or sleet (rain) occurred along the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang, northeastern Qinghai, eastern Tibet and other places, with a precipitation of 3-19 mm; meteorological conditions such as northwestern Hunan and northeastern Guizhou Moderate rains occurred in arid areas; heavy to heavy rains occurred in the eastern part of Taiwan Island, and local heavy or extremely heavy rains occurred in Yilan County and other places.

In addition, at 06:00 today, compared with 06:00 yesterday, parts of eastern Qinghai, central Gansu, northern Sichuan plateau, western Inner Mongolia, and eastern Xinjiang have cooled by 4-8°C; the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by gusts of magnitude 6-7.

Typhoon “Nigg” enters the South China Sea and gradually strengthens

The center of this year’s No. 22 typhoon “Nig” (strong tropical storm level) crossed the Philippines’ Luzon Island from east to west yesterday night. It was located in the western coastal waters of Luzon Island at 5 o’clock this morning, about 255 kilometers northwest of Manila, Philippines. , which is 16.4 degrees north latitude and 119.5 degrees east longitude, the maximum wind force near the center is 10 (28 m/s), the lowest pressure in the center is 982 hPa, the radius of the seventh-level wind circle is 130-200 kilometers, and the tenth-level wind circle radius is 40 kilometers. It is expected that “Nigg” will move westward at a speed of about 15 kilometers per hour, and turn to the northwest direction on the night of the 30th, and the intensity will gradually increase. The strongest can reach the typhoon level (33-38 m/s), Then it approached the coast of South China, and its intensity gradually weakened. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue typhoon warning at 06:00 on October 30.

From 08:00 on the 30th to 08:00 on the 31st, due to the combined influence of the typhoon and cold air, most of the East China Sea, the coast of Zhejiang, the coast of Fujian, the coast of Guangdong, the eastern coast of Hainan Island, the coast of Taiwan Island, the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Strait, and the ocean to the east of Taiwan. , Most of the South China Sea and the Beibu Gulf have strong winds of magnitude 6-7. Among them, the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Strait, the north-easterly waters of the South China Sea, the central-easterly waters of the South China Sea, the Dongsha Islands, the Xisha Islands, the Zhongsha Islands and the waters near Huangyan Island have a wind force of 8 -9 level, gust level 10-11, wind force in the nearby sea areas and areas passing by the typhoon center can reach level 10-12, gust level 13-14. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow warning of strong winds at sea at 06:00 on October 30. There will be heavy to heavy rains and local heavy rains (100-200 mm) in the eastern part of Taiwan Island.

Probability forecast map of typhoon “Nigg” in the next 120 hours

There will be rain, snow and strong winds to cool down the central, northern and northeastern regions of North China

From the 30th to November 1st, there will be light rain or sleet from west to east in the central, northern, and northeastern regions of North China, and there will be light to moderate snow and local heavy snow in northeastern Inner Mongolia and northern Heilongjiang. Affected by the cold air, the above-mentioned areas will have a temperature drop of 4-8°C from west to east. Among them, some areas such as central and eastern Inner Mongolia will have a temperature drop of more than 10°C, accompanied by winds of magnitude 4-5 and gusts of magnitude 6-8.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on October 30 to 08:00 on the 31st, there were light to moderate snow in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, northern Qinghai, Hexi in Gansu, and southern Sichuan plateau. Among them, northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang and other places In some areas, there are heavy snowstorms (10-12 mm). There are moderate to heavy rains in most parts of Taiwan Island and other places. Among them, there are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-200 mm) in parts of the northern and eastern parts of Taiwan Island. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of northwestern Inner Mongolia, southeastern Fujian, and the coastal areas of southern and eastern Guangxi.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 30 – 08:00 on 31st)

From 08:00 on October 31 to 08:00 on November 1, there were light to moderate snow in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, and mountainous areas in western southern Xinjiang. Among them, northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, etc. In parts of the land, there are heavy snowstorms (10-15 mm). There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of Taiwan Island and other places. Among them, there are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-200 mm) in parts of the central, eastern and northern parts of Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, central Guangdong and other places.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 31 – 08:00 on November 1)

From 08:00 on November 1 to 08:00 on November 2, there were light to moderate snow in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, southern Xinjiang Basin and eastern Xinjiang, and western Tibet. There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of southeastern Fujian, southern South China, and northeastern Guangdong. Among them, there are heavy rains (50-80 mm) in parts of northern and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of southwestern Heilongjiang.

