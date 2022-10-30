

Typhoon “Nig” is approaching the coastal state of South China, and the National Defense Directorate has launched a four-level emergency response for flood control and typhoon prevention



China News Service, October 30. According to the website of the Ministry of Emergency Management, this year’s No. 22 typhoon “Nigg” passed through Luzon Island in the Philippines and entered the South China Sea on the evening of October 29, and is currently approaching the coast of South my country. According to meteorological forecasts, typhoon “Nigg” encounters cold air, which will bring strong winds to most of the South China Sea and the southeast and south China coasts, and at the same time bring a mobile rainfall process to the coastal areas. According to the relevant provisions of the “National Emergency Plan for Flood Control and Drought Relief”, the National Defense General Administration launched a four-level emergency response to flood control and typhoon in Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan at 12:00 on October 30.

On October 30, the General Office of National Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Management organized the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the China Meteorological Administration and other relevant provinces to hold a special video conference on typhoon prevention, emphasizing the need to adhere to “people first, life first” , establish a bottom-line thinking and limit thinking, based on the most unfavorable situation, coordinate the various measures to prevent typhoons on land and sea, and make every effort to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

The General Office of National Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Management have requested to focus on the implementation of five flood control and typhoon prevention tasks:

The first is to strengthen consultation, judgment, and command and deployment. Relevant coastal areas at all levels and relevant departments should maintain the state of flood control emergency work, strengthen rolling consultations and judgments, initiate emergency response in a timely manner, and strictly urge the implementation of flood control and typhoon prevention measures.

The second is to strengthen the management of offshore wind shelter. Hurry up to organize the offshore fishing boats in the typhoon-affected areas to return to the port for shelter, evacuate the offshore operating platforms, offshore aquaculture fishing rafts and personnel returning to the port, and resolutely implement “boats enter the port and people go ashore”, properly relocate and transfer people, and at the same time strengthen management to avoid Personnel returned privately, and ships went out to sea against the wind; reminding merchant ships in the past to take shelter from the wind and strengthen the safety management of key ships.

The third is to strengthen onshore risk management and control. Further carry out the investigation of hidden dangers in high-risk areas such as mountain torrent disaster-prone areas, low-lying and flood-prone areas in cities and towns, tourist attractions, and construction sites, implement personnel monitoring and emergency management and control measures, and transfer the threatened people in advance; strengthen the safety of key coastal industries and important facilities Check, strictly prevent secondary disasters and accidents, and take measures to reinforce or dismantle objects that are prone to falling and lodging.

The fourth is to strengthen emergency rescue preparations. The prevention and emergency management departments at all levels should give full play to their overall coordination role and the advantages of comprehensive rescue forces, and pre-position rescue forces in key areas in advance to ensure that they can effectively deal with dangerous situations as soon as possible.

Fifth, make overall plans for drought relief work. Under the premise of ensuring the safety of flood control, we will finely schedule water projects, scientifically store and preserve water, and reserve sufficient water sources for this winter and next spring to ensure the safety of water supply for living and production.

