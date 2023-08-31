Typhoon “Sula” Forces Class Suspension in Shenzhen: Impact and Precautions

Shenzhen Suspends Classes as Typhoon “Sula” Approaches

Shenzhen, China – In anticipation of Typhoon “Sula,” the entire city of Shenzhen has decided to suspend classes. The super typhoon, which has reached a level 9 classification, is currently within a 500-kilometer defense zone of Shenzhen, and authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its residents.

As a result of the impending typhoon, the fall semester for primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens, will be postponed from September 1st to September 4th. Additionally, colleges and universities in the city are advised to adjust the return-to-school dates for their students accordingly. Non-essential outdoor activities have been halted, and both teachers and students are urged to take necessary precautions to prevent any potential risks related to strong winds and heavy rain.

Weather reports indicate that the impact of Typhoon “Sula” is expected to bring cloudy and overcast conditions to the city on the 31st of August. The northerly winds are predicted to reach magnitudes of 4-5, while coastal, highland, and sea areas may experience gusts of magnitudes 7-8. The wind is expected to continue increasing throughout the 1st of September. From the afternoon of the 1st until the 2nd, heavy rainfall, local torrential rains, and gusts reaching 14-16 magnitudes are expected.

Authorities have issued a risk warning in light of the approaching typhoon. Due to its strong intensity, small size, and complex path, Typhoon “Sula” poses a high risk of disaster if it makes landfall in the east of Shenzhen or Hong Kong. Moreover, when combined with astronomical tides, it could become the most impactful typhoon since “Mangosteen” in 2018. Residents are advised to take the necessary precautions and prepare for the worst possible scenario.

The impact period of Typhoon “Sula” coincides with the 17th lunar calendar tide level period, increasing the risk of storm surges and high waters in Shenshan and along the eastern coast. It is crucial for residents to stay updated with the latest forecasts and early warning information provided by the Shenzhen Meteorological Observatory. Weather information can also be obtained through various channels such as Shenzhen Weather WeChat, Weibo, and App.

During typhoon days, it is advisable to avoid unnecessary outings. However, if travel is necessary, safety should be the top priority. Residents are urged to exercise caution and ensure they prioritize their well-being.

Sources have cited Shenzhen Education and Shenzhen Weather as providing the information regarding the suspension of classes and the impending typhoon. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as necessary.

Editor in charge: Zheng Lili

