Typhoon Sula Makes Landfall in Guangdong Province Bringing Heavy Rain and Strong Winds

Typhoon “Sula” Hits Guangdong Province, Causing Heavy Rain and Strong Winds

GUANGDONG, CHINA – Typhoon “Sula” made landfall in Jinwan District, Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province on the morning of September 2nd, according to the Guangdong Provincial Meteorological Observatory. With a maximum wind force near the center of 14, the typhoon brought heavy rain and strong winds to the region.

At 3:30 a.m. on September 2nd, Typhoon “Sula” hit the coastal city of Zhuhai, with a maximum wind speed of 42 meters per second. The radius of the eight-level gale reached about 110 kilometers. The typhoon is expected to move west-southward at a speed of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour, gradually weakening in intensity.

Despite the typhoon making landfall, the meteorological department warns that the danger is not yet lifted. As of 6:09 a.m., the rainstorm warning signal is in effect in most cities and counties in the Pearl River Delta. The impact of “Sula” on wind and rain will continue, and residents are advised to stay updated with the latest forecast and warning information.

The heavy rain brought by Typhoon “Sula” has already caused significant rainfall in several areas of Guangdong. From 3 to 6 a.m. on September 2nd, Chixi Town in Taishan City, Jiangmen, recorded the highest 3-hour cumulative rainfall at 120.8 mm. Pingsha Town in Jinwan District, Zhuhai, followed closely with 113.8 mm of rainfall, both reaching the heavy rainstorm level. Other areas, including Yamen Town in Xinhui District, Jiangmen and Doumen Town in Doumen District, Zhuhai, also experienced heavy rainfall.

The meteorological department predicts that astronomical tides will occur along the coast of Guangdong from the morning of September 2nd until noon. The highest tide level is expected to exceed 2 meters. With the superimposed effects of storm water increase caused by Typhoon “Sula,” cities near the Pearl River Estuary, including Shenzhen, Dongguan, Guangzhou, Zhongshan, and Zhuhai, are advised to be on alert for seawater backflow. These areas should take flood prevention measures, particularly in low-lying areas and underground garages. Car owners are urged not to risk saving their vehicles if garages are flooded.

Typhoon “Sula” continues to pose a threat to Guangdong Province, and residents are advised to exercise caution during this period of intense weather conditions.

