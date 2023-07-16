Typhoon ‘Tali’ Set to Hit Coastal Areas: Emergency Preparedness Underway

Typhoon “Tali” Set to Hit Coastal Areas of Guangdong and Hainan

According to the latest weather forecast, the No. 4 typhoon of the year, named “Tali,” is expected to make landfall in the coastal areas stretching from Taishan, Guangdong to Wenchang, Hainan. The typhoon is expected to hit these areas from the evening of July 17 to the morning of the 18th, marking the first significant typhoon that may affect the region this year.

In response to the impending typhoon, the Ministry of Defense has upgraded the wind emergency response to level II as of 15:00 on July 16. Huang Kunming, the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over a research and deployment meeting at the Provincial Emergency Management Department on the same day. The meeting aimed to thoroughly study and implement the instructions provided by General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding flood control and disaster relief work. It also discussed the development and changes related to Typhoon “Tali” and issued necessary commands and deployments to the relevant departments and local governments.

During the meeting, analysis and judgment regarding the typhoon’s development and changes were presented by the Provincial Meteorological Bureau, the Provincial Hydrological Bureau, and the South China Sea Bureau of the Ministry of Natural Resources. Reports on local typhoon prevention work from cities including Zhanjiang, Maoming, Yangjiang, Jiangmen, and Yunfu were also discussed via video conference.

After listening to the reports, Huang Kunming acknowledged and commended the quick and effective response carried out by the relevant departments and local governments in the early stage of the typhoon defense deployment. He emphasized the need to prioritize the people’s safety and well-being while taking on the responsibility of flood prevention and typhoon prevention. Huang Kunming called for all-out efforts to prevent Typhoon “Tali” and to protect the lives and property of the people. The aim is to minimize the losses caused by the typhoon.

Key instructions included ensuring the transfer and resettlement of people in a meticulous manner, implementing necessary preventive measures and mechanisms, and ensuring the overall safety of residents in dangerous areas. It was also emphasized that monitoring, early warning, and forecasting should be strengthened. The dissemination of timely information, safety warnings, and defense guidelines to guide the public in taking precautionary measures was highlighted as well.

Wang Weizhong, the Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and the Governor, stressed the importance of promptly identifying and addressing any deficiencies or shortcomings in various defense tasks. He emphasized the need for continuous tracking, research, and judgment of the typhoon’s development. Preventive and response measures should be adjusted in a timely manner and forecasted data should be communicated to the grassroots as soon as possible.

Strict adherence to the “six hundred percent” requirements for typhoon prevention was also emphasized, particularly in checking the return of fishing boats and offshore operators to ensure the safety of all personnel. Additionally, measures such as structural inspections, investigating potential hidden dangers, and dispatching emergency rescue teams were emphasized to deal with potentially dangerous situations.

The meeting was conducted in the form of a video conference attended by provincial leaders, member units of the Provincial Defense General, and the main responsible comrades of local party and government bodies. The conference aimed to ensure effective communication and collaboration among all stakeholders in preparation for Typhoon “Tali.”

With the combined efforts of the government and relevant departments, residents in the coastal areas are urged to stay updated with the latest information on the typhoon and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period.